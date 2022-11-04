Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,392 in the last 365 days.

Investing Platform Public Announces Global Launch

International investors can join the waitlist ahead of market rollouts in early 2023

Public.com, an investing platform with more than 3 million members in the U.S. and distributed teams across 8 countries, has announced plans for a global launch in Q1 2023.

The phased roll-out will make Public's app available to a range of international markets. Investors around the world will be able to convert their local currency into the U.S. dollar within the platform to invest in their choice of thousands of assets.

International members will also have access to Public's investor and analyst community, as well as contextual information about their portfolios in the form of daily live shows, reports, and unique business metrics. International investors can also access extended market trading for additional flexibility outside normal U.S. market hours.

International investors can join the waitlist now at Public.com/global to be first to hear when new markets are available.

"At Public, our mission is to make the public markets work for all people," said Leif Abraham, co-CEO of Public. "Over the past 3 years, we've been hard at work toward that mission, creating a platform where investors have access to a diverse mix of assets, from equities to crypto to alternatives – and by providing context, data, and tools so our members can make informed investment decisions."

Join the waitlist for updates on Public's international launch.

About Public.com

Public is an investing platform that allows everyone to invest in stocks, ETFs, crypto, and alternative assets, like fine art and collectibles—all in one place. We help people be better investors with access to custom company metrics, live shows about the markets, and insights from a community of millions of investors, creators, and analysts. Public puts investors first, and doesn't sell trades to market makers or take money from Payment for Order Flow (PFOF). Learn more at www.public.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005108/en/

You just read:

Investing Platform Public Announces Global Launch

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.