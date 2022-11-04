Best's Market Segment Report: AM Best Revises Outlook on German Non-Life Insurance Segment to Negative

AM Best is revising its outlook on Germany's non-life insurance segment to negative from stable.

The environment in which Germany's non-life insurers operate significantly changed in the first half of 2022 and uncertainty brings negative pressure to the segment.

AM Best's decision to revise the outlook reflects its view that economic uncertainty and increased inflation risks will likely pressure German non-life insurer's growth prospects and profitability over the next year. Rising inflation and supply chain disruptions is leading to increasing claims inflation in property and industrial lines, while motor is further affected by a rise in vehicle usage compared with the COVID-19 period. Together, these factors put pressure on underwriting margins for the segment. AM Best believes that German insurers will continue to aim for overall pricing discipline in their quest to maintain underwriting profitability, although competitive pressure in an environment of rising claims inflation will make it more difficult.

However, the new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Germany Non-Life Insurance," notes that the German non-life segment benefits from good diversification, which is expected to support the segment's results, as weaker levels of performance in some lines are offset by stronger levels in others.

