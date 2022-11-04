Submit Release
Beckley Psytech to Attend and Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference – November 15-17, 2022

Beckley Psytech Limited, a private, clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to addressing neuropsychiatric conditions through the novel application of psychedelic medicines, today announces that Cosmo Feilding Mellen, Chief Executive Officer, Steve Wooding, Chief Scientific Officer and Michael Norris, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, being held in London from 15th to 17th November 2022, and will hold a formal company presentation.

The presentation is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 17th November 2022, at 11.30 am GMT.

To request a one-on-one meeting with the Beckley Psytech team, please contact gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com.

Beckley Psytech - www.beckleypsytech.com

Beckley Psytech is a private, clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of people suffering from neuropsychiatric disorders by developing a pipeline of psychedelic compounds into licensed pharmaceutical medicines. Our vision is for clinically validated psychedelic medicines to be integrated into modern medical practice in order to help patients living with depression and other profoundly debilitating neuropsychiatric conditions with a high unmet need. Founded in 2019, and underpinned by more than two decades of pioneering scientific research from the Beckley Foundation, we combine world-leading psychedelic science with deep neuropsychiatric drug development expertise in order to optimise patient outcomes, improve treatment and ease the burden these conditions have on individuals and society.

