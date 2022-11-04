Sacramento Black College Expo™ to Award Thousands of Dollars to Students
The 3rd annual event provides students easy access to institutions of higher learning
We are excited to be back in Sacramento live and in person, students are excited it is in person again, and our goal is to award over 5 million dollars in scholarships.”WALNUT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3rd Annual Sacramento Black College Expo™ is a LIVE event hosted by the National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) on Saturday November 12, 2022 from 10 am to 5 pm at Sacramento State University, 6000 J Street, Sacramento, CA, 95819.
— Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder and President
This event offers a direct pathway for high school juniors, seniors and community college students looking to transfer to a four-year college. To promote college planning at an earlier age, parents are also encouraged to bring students as young as 6th grade.
Sacramento Black College Expo™ attendees will have access to 50+ colleges, highlighting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other educational institutions. Students will have an opportunity to be accepted on the spot, have their college application fees waived and receive scholarships.
“We are excited to be back in Sacramento live and in person, students are excited it is in person again, and our goal is to award over 5 million dollars in scholarships. We are also going to give college students scholarships on site,” says NCRF Founder Dr. Theresa Price.
In addition to being connected to college recruiters, students will have access to informative seminars and workshops which include How to Pay for College, Booming Careers, How to Start a Business, 411 for Student Athletes, Hip Hop Legend YoYo How to Get A’s in English and Why Attend an HBCU.
NCRF is grateful for the support of our valued sponsors Union Bank, Honda, Wells Fargo, Toyota and US Army.
For free registration visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.
About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gaps in educational achievement and eliminate workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
