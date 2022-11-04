Biopharmaceuticals Market Size to Hit US$532.2 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Predominance Of Chronic Diseases Around The World Is Fueling The Growth Of The Biopharmaceuticals Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Biopharmaceuticals Market size is estimated to reach $532.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Biopharmaceuticals are types of substances that can be produced with the use of living organisms, such as microorganisms and animal cells that are intentionally prepared for therapeutical use in pharmaceuticals. The potential of Biopharmaceuticals to treat life-threatening diseases is set to drive the Biopharmaceuticals Market. The endorsement of more novel biopharmaceutical products and continued R&D are set to propel the growth of the Biopharmaceuticals Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Biopharmaceuticals Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Biopharmaceuticals Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the progressive healthcare infrastructure and high per capita income in the North American region.

2. Biopharmaceuticals Market growth is being driven by an increasing number of incurable life-threatening diseases across the world. However, the high capital required for research and development is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Biopharmaceuticals Market.

3. Biopharmaceuticals Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Biopharmaceuticals Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Biopharmaceuticals Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type: The Recombinant Protein Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the use in the production of human proteins and gene therapy using recombinant DNA technology by use of microorganisms. Recombinant growth hormone has been used to prompt linear growth since 1985.

Biopharmaceuticals Market Segment Analysis - By End-Use Industry: The Biopharma Companies Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the considerable development in new generation medicine and its application to cure complicated diseases.

Biopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation Analysis - By Geography: The rising investment in the research and developments of new biomolecular drugs, supportive government regulation, and increasing preference for Biopharmaceuticals-based treatment by a large population group is further propelling the progress of the Biopharmaceuticals Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Biopharmaceuticals industry are -

1. Pfizer, Inc.

2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

3. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

4. Sanofi, Amgen Inc.

5. AbbVie Inc.

