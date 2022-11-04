Peptide Therapeutics Market to Hit USD 64.3 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and growing awareness among patients about peptide therapeutic advancements drive the growth of the global peptide therapeutics market. By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held the major share in 2021. By region, however, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Peptide Therapeutics Market was estimated at $33.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $64.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $64.3 Billion CAGR 6.8% No. of Pages in Report 309 Segments Covered Application, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases Growing awareness among patients about peptide therapeutic advancements Opportunities High growth potential for the oral peptide therapeutics market Restraints Low bioavailability of peptides along with the high cost associated with the drug development



Covid-19 scenario-

Strong government support for the use of peptides in the creation of the Covid-19 vaccines create an array of chances for peptide adoption, thus accelerating the expansion of the market for peptide treatments.

This drift is expected to persist even if the pandemic is almost over.

The global peptide therapeutics market is analyzed across application, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By application, the others segment held nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The oncology segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.7% throughout the forecast period.

By route of administration, the parenteral segment garnered more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The oral segment, on the other hand, would project the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The drug store and retail pharmacies segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global peptide therapeutics market report include Amgen Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc, Eli Lilly and company, AbbVie Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Ever Neuro Pharma Gmbh, Pfizer Inc, GalaxoSmithKline plc, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi-GSK. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.



