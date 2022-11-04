Fire Resistant Fabrics Market size is forecast to reach US$5.5 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Fire Resistant Fabrics Market size is forecast to reach US$5.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fire Resistant Fabrics Market size is forecast to reach US$5.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026. Globally, the growing developments in the petrochemicals, oil and gas, mining, and chemicals sectors have driven the growth of fire resistant fabrics market. Also, the increasing usage of fire containment bags and covers in the transport sectors is contributing to the growth of the fire resistant fabrics market. The rise in stringent industry regulations for workplace safety is expected to boost the fire resistant fabrics market. Furthermore, the growing demand from armed forces and rise in sales of automobiles fuels has uplifted the demand for fire resistant fabrics industry over the forecast period.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11690/fire-resistant-fabrics-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Fire Resistant Fabrics market highlights the following areas

1. North America region dominated the fire resistant fabrics market growth owing to the strict flammability regulations made and followed in the countries such as USA, Canada, and Mexico.

2. Increasing demand for non apparel fabric segment owing to its increasing demand in tents and awning, place mats, sports bags, outdoor furniture, glove cuffing and several other safety applications is anticipated to drive the market growth.

3. Rising usage of nylon fiber due to its quite high melting point and resistant to high temperature in the production of fire resistant fabrics has uplifted the growth of the market.

4. Moreover, the increasing usage ofaramid fibers in flame resistant clothing, heat protective clothing and helmets, body armor, hot air filtration fabrics, sail cloth and others will further drive the market growth.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=11690

Segmental Analysis:

1. Apparel segment held the largest share in the fire resistant fabrics market in 2020. Fire resistant fabrics in apparel are used for the production of protective clothing that offer protection from direct exposure to fire, explosion, or arc fire. Apparel made of fire resistant fabrics will not easily catch fire, and even when they do, they are designed to self-extinguish

2. Safety Services segment held the largest share with US$ 3,018.12 million in terms of revenue in the fire resistant fabrics market in 2020. Increasing demand for fire resistant fabrics from safety services such as military, police & emergency crews and firefighting has uplifted the growth of the market. For military personnel and police officers, reporting for duty can mean exposure to many threats, including explosions ad flash fires.

3. North America region dominated the fire resistant fabrics market in terms of revenue with a share of 35% in 2020 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2021-2026). Fabric flammability is a crucial fabric issue, especially for stage draperies that are used in public places such as a theatre, school, or special event venue. Strict standards followed in countries such as U.S., Canada, and Mexico are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fire Resistant Fabrics industry are:

1. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,

2. Koninklijke Ten Cate BV,

3. LENZING AG,

4. PBI Performance Products Inc.,

5. Teijin Limited

Click on the following link to buy the Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=11690

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Performance Fabric Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15982/performance-fabric-market.html

B. Coated Fabrics Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16453/coated-fabrics-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062