Modacrylic Fiber Market size is forecasted to reach US$782.6 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Modacrylic Fiber Market size is forecasted to reach US$782.6 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modacrylic Fiber Market size is forecasted to reach US$782.6 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Modacrylic is a modified acrylic fiber that comprises at least 35% by weight but less than 85% of acrylonitrile monomer with any long-chain synthetic polymers. The co-monomers are vinyl chloride, vinylidene chloride, or vinyl bromide. Dynel (acrylonitrile and polyvinyl chloride) and Verel (acrylonitrile and polyvinyl chloride) are two trademarked modacrylic fibres. These substrates are added to the fiber for flame-resistant properties. Modacrylic fibers are soft and warm when made into clothing, are abrasion resistant, very resilient, and have high elastic recovery. Hence it is driven by the textile and furniture industry for its market growth. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for formal clothes, sportswear, sleepwear, and blankets from the bolstering textile industry across various regions globally. However, due to their poor conductivity of heat, these fabrics can shrink at high temperatures, which is restricting their market growth. During COVID-19, the growth of modacrylic fiber declined due to decreased transportation, the non-availability of skilled workers in the textile industry, and reduced export/import orders due to restrictions imposed by the government.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Modacrylic Fiber market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Modacrylic Fiber Market, owing to the increasing textile industry in the region. The increasing per capita income and evolving lifestyle of individuals coupled with the rising population are the major factors expanding the textile industry in APAC.

2. Excellent properties such as flame-resistance, wrinkle-resistant, and self-extinguishing properties are making modacrylic fibers more popular in the textile industry for sportswear, sleepwear, blankets, carpets, curtains, and rugs.

3. Modacrylic fibers are used in the textile industry due to their excellent resistance to solvents and chemicals and are not attacked by moths or mildew and are non-allergic which increases the market growth of the modacrylic fibers market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Modacrylic fibers comprise acrylonitrile monomer in the majority with co-monomers vinyl chloride in minority for better flame retardant properties. Although modacrylic fibers can be used with many co-monomers, the best properties are reflected by using vinyl chloride. Another advantage of using vinyl chloride in modacrylic fiber is that the fiber is subjected to stretch 4-10 times the original length using a spinning solution. It is used in the manufacturing of blankets, carpets, and sweaters.

2. The textile segment held a significant share in the Modacrylic Fiber Market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The market capture is due to the increasing usage of modacrylic in the clothing component. Modacrylic fibers are known for their flame-resistant properties. Although it burns when directly exposed to flame but does not melt or drip when the flame is removed. Therefore, it is used in high-performance protective clothing like fire-fighting turnout gear.

3. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the Modacrylic Fiber Market in 2021 up to 43%, owing to the increasing textile industry in APAC countries. For instance, According to the Indian Textile and Apparel Industry 2021, India imported US$ 1,145 million worth of garments and US$ 1,022 million worth of made-ups in 2019-20.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Modacrylic Fiber industry are:

1. Formosa Plastics Corp

2. Kaneka Corporation

3. Aramid Hpm, LLC

4. Hengfeng Textile

5. Zhejiang Wangzhuo Knitting Co., Ltd.

