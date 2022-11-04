Heart Valve Devices Market Size to Hit US$16.7 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 11.6% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Soaring Innovations In Heart Valve Surgery Are Expected To Boost The Growth Of The Heart Valve Devices Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Heart Valve Devices Market size is estimated to reach $16.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Heart valve devices are utilized for the treatment of an obstruction in the heart valves, and implantation of these devices is one of the typical procedures. The increasing predominance of cardiovascular diseases and surging regulatory authorizations for novel and progressive prosthetic heart valves are set to propel the growth of the Heart Valve Devices Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Heart Valve Devices Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Heart Valve Devices Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Heart Valve Devices Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of cardiac ailments and the surging approval rates of cardiac devices together with proliferating application of transcatheter valves in the North American region.

2. Heart Valve Devices Market growth is being driven by the soaring development of structural heart devices and procedures like transcatheter aortic valve replacement attributed to the high incidence of heart valve ailments. However, the soaring price of heart valves including transcatheter valves and the hazard of infection owing to cardiac implants is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Heart Valve Devices Market.

3. Heart Valve Devices Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Heart Valve Devices Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Heart Valve Devices Market Segment Analysis – By Product: This growth is owing to the noteworthy increase in the count of valve replacement surgeries and supportive health reimbursement. Certain physicians think that transcatheter valve-in-valve devices are a superior therapy for patients with failing tissue heart valve replacements.

Heart Valve Devices Market Segment Analysis – By End User: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Cardiac Research Institutes, and Others. The Hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing cases of heart valve repair or replacement surgery needing a stay in a hospital.

Heart Valve Devices Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Transcatheter valves provide a reasonable substitute for conventional surgical aortic valve replacement in some pediatric patients who are suboptimal surgical candidates. The relatively greater average selling prices of heart valve devices in the region are further propelling the growth of the Heart Valve Devices Market in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Heart Valve Devices industry are -

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Boston Scientific Corporation

3. CryoLife, Inc.

4. Edward Lifesciences Corporation

5. Qiagen NV

