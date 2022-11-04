Intubation Tube Market Size to Hit US$3.4 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Rising Percentage Of The Aging Population is Driving The Intubation Tube Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Intubation Tube Market size is forecasted to reach $3.4 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The tube maintains the trachea open, allowing air to pass, and can also be connected to an air or oxygen delivery unit. Intubation can also be referred to as tracheal intubation or endotracheal intubation. Intubation tubes with ventilator pumps are being increasingly used not only to assist in breathing but also in surgical procedures. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Intubation Tube Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, The North American Intubation Tube Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. This is owing to the high prevalence of Chronic respiratory diseases in the region. Moreover, several new products from key players have been receiving approvals from regulatory bodies.

2. Several companies and organizations have invested in R&D initiatives to develop new, novel Intubation Tubes. Moreover, Fundraisers have been carried out for different types of Intubation technology.

3. Intubation Tube Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Intubation Tube Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Intubation Tube Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: The Trachea Intubation segment has the largest share in the Intubation Tube Market in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to their wide range of applications across several medical procedures.

Intubation Tube Market Segment Analysis – By Application: Surgery, Airway Blockage Removal, Breathing Support, and Others. Breathing support had the largest share in the Intubation Tube Market in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%. The leading cause driving this segment is the high prevalence of chronic diseases.

Intubation Tube Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The North America region dominated the Intubation Tube Market in 2021 with a market share of 39%. This is owing to a modern and continuously developing healthcare system. Moreover, the region is facing growing instances of Chronic and respiratory diseases such as Cancer and Asthma.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Intubation Tube industry are -

1. Akin Global Medical

2. Alamo Scientific, Inc.

3. Bound Tree Medical

4. C R Bard, Inc.

5. Cook Medical

