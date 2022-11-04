Influenza Vaccine Market : Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future

Influenza Vaccine Market Size

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Influenza Vaccine Market generated $5.02 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $10.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. In-depth information about restraints, key drivers, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market is offered in the report.

High prevalence of influenza, rise in government focus on immunization programs, newly developed vaccines, and technological advancement in vaccine administration are the factors driving the global influenza vaccine market growth. However, factors such as longer timelines, implementation of stringent regulations, and high costs associated with vaccine development create restraints for the market growth. On the other hand, high growth prospects in emerging sectors open many doors of opportunities for the market players.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 is expected to impact the global influenza vaccine market positively.

Influenza vaccines will not prevent COVID-19, but conserve scarce medical resources for the care of people with COVID-19. Thus, the demand for influenza vaccines is expected to increase during the forecast timeframe.

Globally, the COVID-19 death toll has gone beyond four million and the number is still growing. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, getting a flu vaccine will be more important than ever.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Influenza Vaccine Market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Influenza Vaccine Market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Influenza Vaccine Market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Influenza Vaccine Market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

List Of Key Players :

Major Key Players: Biodiem, Sanofi Pasteur SA, AstraZeneca plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.), Novartis AG, CSL Limited, Pfizer, Inc., and Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Influenza Vaccine Market Segments and Sub-segments:

Based on the technology, the egg-based segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global influenza vaccine market. The same segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. However, the cell-based segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around half of the total market share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global influenza vaccine market to identify the prevailing opportunities.

This study presents the competitive landscape of the global influenza vaccine market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the influenza vaccine market growth is provided.

Region- & country-wise analysis is provided to understand the influenza vaccine market trends and dyna

