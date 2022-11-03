Second round of Citywide NAT Programme to be conducted on 4 and 5 November

MACAU, November 3 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that the second round of citywide nucleic acid testing programme will be conducted from 4 November (Friday) to 5 November (Saturday). Detailed arrangements are as follows:

I. Time

From 07:00 to 24:00 on 4 November (Friday)

From 07:00 to 18:00 on 5 November (Saturday)

II. Target groups

Macao residents and all individuals staying in Macao;

Infants under 1 year of age (i.e. born on or after 4 November 2021) can be exempted.

III. Important notes

People who have conducted NAT test in the Mainland China on 4 or 5 November should convert the health code from “Yuekang Code” to “Macao Health Code”, and confirm the NAT result obtained in the Mainland has been successfully transferred to the Macao Health Code, in order to be considered as the test result in this Citywide NAT drive.

For people who have participated in NAT tests for other categories on 3 November, they are still required to participate in this Citywide NAT drive on either 4 November or 5 November.

People with yellow Macao Health Code should satisfy the NAT testing frequency requirements prescribed by the health authorities; if they have participated in this Citywide NAT drive, they do not need to repeat the test on the same day.

People with red Macao Health Code must have their sample collected at the designated location. If fever or other symptoms develop, an ambulance must be called for transferal to the hospital.

Nucleic acid testing must be done at least 24 hours after COVID-19 vaccination.

IV. NAT stations

There are caring stations (booking is not required), general stations (booking required) and self-paid stations (booking required). Members of the public may click on the link on the main page of the Nucleic Acid Test for COVID-19 Booking System or enter the “Info Map of NAT Stations” directly through this link (https://app.ssm.gov.mo/rnastation/map) in order to access the information including the address and service hours of NAT stations.

All general stations and outdoor NAT stations have a priority channel in place. The caring stations and priority channels are open to children aged 6 years or less, elders aged 70 years or more, pregnant women, holders of Disability Assessment Registration Card or people with reduced mobility. One person could be allowed to accompany the above users if necessary.

In this round of Citywide NAT programme, “Seac Pai Van Vocational and Technical Education Activity Centre (next to Seac Pai Van Public School) (caring station)” and “Mobile NAT Bus - Avenida de Vale das Borboletas Terminal” will be added in Seac Pai Van region; and “Riviera Macau Terminal (caring station)” will be added in the Riviera Macau.

V. Strictly on appointment basis

At present, all sampling stations operate strictly on an appointment basis. Members of the public who do not have an appointment booking are urged not to go to the sampling stations, as this may lead to crowd gathering.

The appointment system will be put into operation from 21:00 on 3 November. Free test booking link (result cannot be used for border-crossing purposes): https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook.

Self-paid test booking link (paper certificate can be provided, result will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code for use in border-crossing, and will be counted in the citywide NAT programme): https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook .

Maintain a distance of one metre when waiting for sampling and follow the staff’s instructions.

VI. Wear a KN95 mask when heading to the sampling stations

During the “6.18” epidemic, the government has distributed sufficient KN95 masks to the Macao populations. When heading to the sampling stations, members of the public should use personal protection properly and wear a KN95 mask throughout the journey.

VII. Save waiting time

To shorten the queuing time, people in need of special care are suggested to make an appointment for testing in general testing stations with the assistance of families or friends, and then utilize the priority channel there. As general testing stations are appointment-based, please arrive on time; late arrivals will have to book again.

Do not arrive too early; one may only arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before the scheduled time, if necessary;

Make sure to bring along the original identity document (same document as registered in the Macao Health Code; travel document in the case of non-residents), booking code and a screenshot of the Macao Health Code must be presented for the test.

Undergo NAT sampling at nearby stations. Avoid using public transport for collective use.

VIII. Take a look at the queuing information before going out for sampling

The booking system for citywide NAT operates on the basis of sampling stations to enable accurate capacity management. Real-time waiting information (namely, the number of sampling booths, number of people waiting, expected waiting time, and number of bookings) at different stations will be disseminated 4 times every hour by diversified means. The expected waiting time is shown in three colours:

Green colour indicates expected waiting time of less than 30 minutes Yellow colour indicates expected waiting time between 31 to 59 minutes Red colour indicates expected waiting time of 60 minutes or more.

The public are urged to book and take the test as soon as possible, take a look at the latest waiting situation before setting off for sampling, and adjust arrangement according to real-time situation.

IX. No exemption period, yellow code will be assigned to people who remain untested after the period

The present Citywide NAT does not have an exemption period. Individuals in Macao who remain untested will be assigned a yellow health code after 18:00 on 5 November. According to relevant regulations, yellow code holders are not allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city; they will be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling, and will not be allowed to leave until the test returns as negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subjected to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.

X. Free distribution of antigen test kits

During the Citywide NAT, each participating resident (including infants under 1 year of age) will be given 5 rapid antigen test kits; residents are advised to bring their own bag for materials collection. Please remember to collect as re-collection would not be available.

Parents or guardian of exempted infants may collect the materials on their behalf at a NAT station by presenting the Macao Health Code or identity document of the concerned infants for registration.

XI. RAT is not required before NAT for individuals who have participated in the citywide RAT drive

For people who have completed the citywide RAT drive on 2, 3 and 4 November as required, another rapid antigen test will not be required if they choose to participate in the Citywide NAT programme on 5 November.

XII. Allow employees to take the citywide NAT during working hours

To cooperate with the citywide NAT, employers are urged to allow their workers to go to the NAT stations for sampling during working hours.