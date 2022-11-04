Monetary and financial statistics – September 2022

MACAU, November 4 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply retreated in September. Meanwhile, resident deposits fell from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted an increase.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits dropped 2.4% and 5.5% respectively. M1 thus decreased 4.6% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities fell 1.0%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, retreated 1.4% to MOP679.7 billion. On an annual basis, M1 and M2 fell 6.9% and 1.3% respectively. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 36.3%, 45.0%, 7.3% and 9.5% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits decreased 1.4% from the preceding month to MOP659.4 billion while non-resident deposits fell 9.0% to MOP315.7 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector dropped 4.0% to MOP251.8 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector decreased 4.0% from a month earlier to MOP1,226.8 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.4%, 46.3%, 8.2% and 22.9% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector increased by 0.5% from a month ago to MOP567.0 billion. Analysed by economic sector, “transport, warehouse and communications” and “restaurants, hotels and similar” grew at respective rates of 15.4% and 5.1% compared with a quarter ago, whereas “construction and public works” fell 1.9% . On the other hand, external loans decreased 1.1% to MOP741.4 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went down by 0.4% from a month earlier to MOP1,308.4 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 16.6%, 39.0%, 16.3% and 25.8% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-September, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector rose from 60.6% at end-August to 62.2%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors increased from 102.8% to 106.6%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 63.1% and 58.8% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 0.94% at end-August to 1.11%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

http://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications/monthly-bulletin-of-monetary-statistics