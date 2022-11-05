Sharing for Fun, Meet CHERY in Qatar World Cup
Chery Launched Four Wonderful Activities, Inviting Global Users to Share the Fun of sports Shine the World Cup and Share the Football Gala with Chery
https://www.cheryinternational.com/”WUHU, ANHUI, CHINA, November 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another four years, the World Cup is about to kick off, which is also the first time that the tournament has been held in Middle East countries. Millions of fans and spectators will be paying close attention to this international event, which is also a global carnival after several years of pandemic. In such a huge concern, many enterprises have seized the opportunity to gain higher attention during the World Cup.
Chery, China's leading car exporter, has planted the seeds for the party -- It has been revealed that Chery has secured a deal with Qatar's tallest Torch Tower to celebrate the World Cup with a dazzling light show
As an auto brand growth rapidly in recent years, CHERY will continue to deeply develop oversea market and comprehensively enhance brand awareness that invite vehicle owners to share fun following the topics of “watching together”, “playing together”, “guessing together” and “commentating together”.
Participate in the TikTok challenge and win the vehicle for free
Participating in the interactive gaming of 3D freestyle heading challenge on TikTok, users only need to head the football into the goal to get points. Global users can “play together” with CHERY to win the chance to get the ultimate prize.
Win lottery game and share happiness
Just like the theme song“Better Together”, CHERY planned launch prize-giving lottery during the World Cup shares happiness and passion with thousands of users through football. With through real-time participation from the group stage to the knockout stage till the final game. Users submit the team of the winner at each stage，those who successfully predict the winner will get Amazon shopping vouchers, also have the opportunity to win the ultimate big prize of CHERY TIGGO 7 PRO or a free tour to China and visit CHERY HQ.
Thousands of audience watching together, With CHERY With Love (WCWL) Carnival Night is everlasting
CHERY organize “WCWL Carnival Night” in outdoor plazas, bars, cafés and other themed places to invite all vehicle owners and football fans to have fun together. Watching live streaming on a large screen, drink for free and stay up all night to play table football or video game with lovers and family. It is also worth mentioning that professional commentators and mysterious stars will be present in the “WCWL Carnival Night”.
Celebrities make commentary
In addition, CHERY will launch an activity of “Global Celebrities’ Commentary”, sponsoring global sports celebrities, history stars, KOLs and other authoritative celebrities to conduct commentary in hundreds of sports programs. Meanwhile, users will be invited to send passwords and participate in the “commentating together” on Facebook, the follower who get most likes will have an opportunity to win the voucher prize of maximum 1,000$.
As the leading of exports, CHERY has exported its products to more than 80 countries and regions worldwide, with the accumulated sales exceeding 10 million. CHERY planned to involve more young people in “playing together” during the world cup tournament, thus fully describing a magnificent blueprint about CHERY’s global development during the process of internationalization.
