Fluid Milk Market Size Expected to Reach $190.4 Billion with CAGR of 2.4% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Prevailing acute and chronic illnesses, and health benefits associated are Anticipated to Boost Product Demand Fluid Milk Market

HYDERABAD , TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Fluid Milk Market size is estimated to reach $190.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Fluid milk can be demarcated beverage milk because it’s processed by industries to fabricate beverages such as low-fat, reduced-fat, and flavored milk. Primary processing activities include pasteurization in which milk is partially sterilized, and homogenization a process of distributing emulsified fat droplets throughout the milk. Following that fluid milk undergo vitamin fortification which aims at increasing the nutritional content of milk especially vitamin D and vitamin A. Fluid Milk Market outlook is quite captivating ascribing to the availability of a plethora of varieties like flavored milk and lactose-free milk. Many people turn aversive toward milk consumption due to intolerance if their bodies toward lactose. Therefore, beverage companies remove lactose content by adding enzymes like lactase which averts the signs of lactose intolerance. Proliferating nutritional needs and availability of several flavors are factors set to drive the growth of the Fluid Milk Industry for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Fluid Milk Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Augmentation in nutritional alertness among people is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Fluid Milk Market. Accruing prices are said to reduce market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Fluid Milk Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Processed milk segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to rising health awareness and knowledge among people regarding the fat content of foods, health benefits accompanied with fat-free milk are driving the growth of the processed milk segment.

2. The growth is owing to an increase in Supermarket/Hypermarkets outlets all over the works especially in both developed and developing countries. According to a report, there are around 42,505 supermarkets outlet in the US in 2021 which is 0.6% more as compared to the year 2020. However, the online retail platform segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. North American Fluid Milk Market is also expanding due to the far-reaching network of modern retail outlets like supermarkets. a statistic shows that supermarkets accounted for around CAD $99-100 billion in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period 2022-2027.

4. Around 31.5% of the US population is suffering from multiple chronic maladies. “WHO” report claims that around 70% of deaths are attributed to chronic conditions. Proliferation in chronic diseases ascribes mainly to smoking trends. A stat claimed that 14 out of 100 adults in the US are prone to smoking, and approximately 19 % of the world population smokes as of December 2021.

5. Furthermore, the purchasing power of people is soaring rapidly with prospering economies around the globe. The US per capita income in 2021 is around $69,375.40 and is expected to reach $75000 in 2022. Additionally, as developing countries like India are on their way to becoming $5 trillion economies by 2030 per capita income is anticipated to rise steadily.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fluid Milk industry are -

1. Dean Foods

2. Nestle

3. Danone

4. Saputo Inc

5. Arla Foods

