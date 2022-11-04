Revered Music Icon- Nelly, Releases New Timeless Track "Birthday Girl" Featuring Chris Lane

Birthday Girl

As Nelly Celebrates His November Birthday, He Gifts His Fans A New Track Celebrating Birthdays with the Ladies!

Working with Nelly is a full circle moment for me. I grew up a huge fan of his music and I have enjoyed getting to know him through touring together. Doing this song is the icing on the cake!” — Chris Lane

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nelly’s new single out Friday November 4th on RECORDS/Columbia. Every girl knows that feeling of celebrating their birthday and the process of getting ready to celebrate with friends! The girlish feeling of freedom and letting your hair down and letting loose is hard to put into words, but Nelly has done just that! Wrapped up with a bow, Nelly delivers a birthday gift to his fans- another anthem to last through the decades which captures that essence of being special and celebrating your birthday with your girls with his latest track, “Birthday Girl,” featuring country artist Chris Lane.

click link: https://nelly.lnk.to/BirthdayGirl

The familiar sound of Nelly’s cadence and lyrical style combined with a crossover country inspired hip-hop sound, Nelly leans into the sound of the Heartland. The lyrics walk with the listener from picking out their hottest fit, to partying with their gals and basking in their moment of celebration. “Birthday Girl” continues Nelly’s genre bending lean into country-inspired tracks on the heels of his Heartland album where he had huge success with “Lil Bit” featuring Florida Georgia Line and is certified 3x Platinum.

Chris Lane has made his successful mark in country with his platinum hits, “Fix,” “For Her,” Dancing in the Moonlight,” and “I Don’t Know About You.” Lane lends his smooth vocals to this new “sure to be hit” and speaks on working with Nelly, “Working with Nelly on this song is a full circle moment for me. I grew up a huge fan of his music and have enjoyed getting to know him through touring together. Doing this song together is the icing on the cake!” Chris Lane



Along with being one of the most successful hip-hop artists of the 21st century, Nelly continues find support within the country music community over the course of his career. Nelly has had huge success with his country inspired music including his initial country collaboration with Tim McGraw in 2004 with “Over and Over,” (peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100) to his Diamond certified success on Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise,” (reaching No. 4 on the chart) Jimmie Allen’s “Good Times Roll,” Kane Brown’s remix of “Cool Again,” his own remake of Thomas Rhett’s Die A Happy Man. Last year,Nelly reunited with country music heavyweights Florida Georgia Line for his latest 3x platinum certified single “Lil Bit” via RECORDS/Columbia. “Lil Bit” was supported by performances on Dancing with The Stars, The Voice Finale, American Music Awards, Dick Clarks New Year’s Eve and CNN’s Fourth of July show. “Lil Bit” keeps on gaining fans while trailblazing its own path of firsts on both the country, Top 40 and pop charts including staying 6 months on the charts garnering 500 million streams.

Nelly is a double diamond selling, multi-platinum, 3x Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor. Over the past two decades he has continuously raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality. He has been referred to as "one of the biggest stars of the new millennium” and the RIAA ranks Nelly as the fourth best-selling rap artist in American music history, with 21 million albums sold in the United States. He just celebrated his 20-year anniversary of RIAA certified Diamond “Country Grammar” and his 20-year anniversary of Nellyville with Hot n Herre and Dilemma which also just reached one Billion streams all while “Lil Bit” climbed to the top of country and pop charts. Before the above collaborations, Nelly seasoned some of his most well-known music, from “Ride Wit Me” to St. Lunatics’ “Midwest Swing,” with a country-leaning feel.