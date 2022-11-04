Boswellia Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Advantages Of Boswellia Extract to attend inflammatory conditions Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of the Boswellia Market

HYDERABAD , TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Boswellia Market size is estimated to reach $86.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Boswellia, also termed Indian frankincense, is a herbal extract typically collected from the Boswellia serrata tree. Resin prepared from Boswellia extract has been utilized for centuries in Asian and African folk medicine. It is thought to treat incessant inflammatory sicknesses and a count of additional health conditions. Boswellia is accessible as a resin, pill, or cream. Food supplements like curcumin and Boswellia serrata have been utilized conventionally for anti-inflammatory purposes. Boswellia species are essentially hermaphroditic or dioecious. The inflorescences are in heaps or panicles and are up to 25 centimeters long. The effective application of Boswellia also named Indian frankincense as an essential oil for stress alleviation at the time of aromatherapy is set to drive the Boswellia Market. The soaring application of Boswellia in herbal medicinal products for joint health is set to propel the growth of the Boswellia Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Boswellia Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America Boswellia Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring consumer base in the food industry in conjunction with expanding health awareness with a heightened inclination of consumers towards nutritious diet including food supplements in the North American region.

2. Boswellia Market growth is being driven by the surging demand for organic constituents in personal care products involving herbal extracts owing to the expanding consciousness about the advantages of greener products.

3. However, Boswellia may raise the blood flow in the uterus and therefore is not recommended for pregnant and nursing women and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Boswellia Market.

4. Boswellia Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Boswellia Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Essential Oils segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the proliferating application of essential oils including Boswellia in an extensive series of conventional, substitute, or complementary therapies included under aromatherapy alleviating stress and anxiety with Boswelia also being termed as frankincense and the surging application of oil in food, cosmetics, soaps, and drinks.

2. Anti-inflammation segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of Boswellia extracts with anti-inflammatory characteristics that can be utilized as an efficient painkiller in case of arthritis with Boswellia serrata generating Indian frankincense.

3. The Boswellia Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Boswellia Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the surging application of Boswellia Supplements attributed to their health advantages in countries like the U.S. in the North American region.

4. Distinct doses have been utilized in investigations exploring the health advantages. In arthritis investigations,100 mg to 1000 mg of Boswellia extracts or 300 mg to 600 mg of Boswellia with additional herbs were utilized every day. The surging advantages of Boswellia Extract are therefore fuelling the growth of the Boswellia Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

5. The Boswellia extract is generated utilizing an organic supercritical Co2 extraction technique to deliver the purest, most powerful organic Boswellia accessible. Every capsule includes 65% standardized organic Boswellia for a yield of 400mg, and 50mg organic Boswellia Co2 Extract 50:1. These kinds of soaring innovations of Boswellia are therefore driving the growth of the Boswellia Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

6. The dosage of Boswellia is subject to the percentage of boswellic acids. Standard dosages include 30–40% boswellic acid. This is commensurate to a dose of 300–500 mg two to three times a day (Maroon et al., 2010 ). Boswellia serrata is also termed Frankincense.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Boswellia industry are -

1. Sabinsa Corporation

2. Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.

3. PLT Health Solutions Inc.

4. Alchem International Private Limited

5. Gurjar Phytochem Pvt. Ltd.

