Beverage Stabilizer Market worth $2.4 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 5.3% - IndustryARC

Increase in Global Consumption of beverage Products is Projected to Drive Beverage Stabilizer Market Growth

HYDERABAD , TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Beverage Stabilizer market size is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Beverage Stabilizers are primarily used to thicken drinks, emulsify flavors, suspend particles, enhance mouth-feel, retain color, and maintain homogenous dispersal of the ingredients of beverages. Some of the most commonly used stabilizers in the beverage industry are modified starches, pectin, carrageenan, casein, inulin, CMC (Carboxymethyl Cellulose) and hydrocolloids such as xanthan gum, gum Arabic and gum acacia. The rise in applications of such stabilizers in the beverage industry is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. However, the stringent rules and regulations imposed by various regulatory bodies regarding the use of Beverage Stabilizers are a major challenge for the Beverage Stabilizer Industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the North American market accounted for the highest Beverage Stabilizer Market share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2021-2026 owing to the well-developed alcoholic beverage industry in the region.

2. Increase in health consciousness and the resulting rise in demand for natural ingredients in drinks are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. However, the increase in customer preference for fresh beverage products in developed regions act as a major challenge for the market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Beverage Stabilizer Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Based on Type, the Beverage stabilizer market is segmented into Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Gum Arabic, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Pectin, and Others. The Xanthan Gum segment accounted for the largest share of the market at 5.5% in 2020 and is anticipated to continue dominating the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. The Beverage Stabilizer Market based on the application can be further segmented into Fruit Drinks, Dairy Products, Soft Drinks, Alcoholic Beverages, Tea, Coffee, and Energy Drinks. The Fruit Drinks segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 owing to the increase in consumer health consciousness and lifestyle changes.

3. Beverage stabilizers are used in fruit juices in order to add texture and thickness to the drink and thereby, enhance customer experience. Dairy products are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% owing to their increasing consumption in developing regions. Stabilizers are used in dairy products in order to thicken them and maintain product stability during the manufacture and storage process.

4. The Beverage Stabilizer Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of World. The North American region accounted for the largest market share of more than 28% owing to an increase in health consciousness among the population.

5. The increase in disposable income and lifestyle changes is leading to an increased demand for processed alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage products globally. This is anticipated to drive the demand as beverage stabilizers are extensively used in both beverage segments. The beverage market is anticipated to grow from $1550 billion in 2018 to $1961 billion in 2024.

6. Various national, regional and global regulatory bodies such as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and World Health Organization (WHO) are associated with food safety regulations.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Beverage Stabilizer industry are -

1. Cargill

2. Tate & Lyle

3. DowDuPont

4. Ashland

5. Kerry Group

