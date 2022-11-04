Storage Area Network Market Size Expected to Reach $17.9 Billion with CAGR of 2.5% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Storage Area Network Market (SAN) is forecast to reach $17.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021 to 2026. The market growth is attributed to the factors such as growing deployment of cloud-based Direct-Attached Storage (DAS) system, rising growth of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI and many others along with providing increased work productivity across different industries. Moreover, growing investments from various sectors towards infrastructure development are also booming the market growth. One of the major factors of using storage area network is centralized backup. In centralized backup servers, user have backup in the main server and will be able to view stored data on local disks. Few additional features of this Network-Attached Storage (NAS) are storage virtualization, clustered file system and dynamic failover protection. Moreover, easy availability and increase in I/O performance with increase in number of interconnected devices make server service area network an efficient system. Globally advancement of technology and business operations, and low upgradation cost are the prime growth drivers of storage area network market. However, deployment issues owing to complicated integration is a key restraint for storage area network market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. With large industries facing problems for storing their massive amounts of data, deployments on data centres can help them majorly in successfully managing sensitive company information systematically.

2. North American region dominated the global Storage area network market in 2020 owing to the presence of advanced technologies, large number of manufacturers and the increasing business demands for Storage area network.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The market of Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE) is anticipated to hold the highest market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026 at 4.4% CAGR. FCoE makes an adaptive strategy to I / O consolidation by retaining all Fibre Channel constructions, keeping the bandwidth, protection and traffic control characteristics of Fibre Channel while keeping investments in Fibre Channel resources, training and SANs.

2. Large enterprises is anticipated to witness the significant market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026 at 3.5% CAGR. The market growth is owing to the benefits that users deploy including faster backups, improved scalability, clustered file storage increased data security and others.

3. North America held the highest market share in 2020 at 37%. Market growth is attributed to factors such as technological advances, increased demand for energy-efficient appliances and increased demand for high-speed connectivity in the area. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows easy implementation of advanced technologies and provides better connectivity.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Storage Area Network industry are -

1. Dell Technologies Inc.

2. IBM Corporation

3. Oracle Corporation

4. Hitachi Ltd.

5. Huawei Technologies Co.

