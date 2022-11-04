OPC Server Market Size to Hit US$3,959.69 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.80% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Emergence of Industrial Robots are Set to Drive the OPC Server Market Growth Forward

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that OPC Server Market size is forecast to reach US$3,959.69 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.80% during 2022-2027. Open Platform Communications (OPC) is a set of industrial telecommunication standards and specifications. OPC defines the exchange of real-time plant data across control devices for different SCADA software providers. Object linking and embedding for process control is a standard interface that facilitates communications between numerous data sources including devices on a plant, oil field, factory, test system and databases. It is an industrial IOT Gateway that is commonly used in MES, ERP, PLC, MES, SCADA, and DSC systems. Mobile human machine interface based in OPC UA for the control of industrial processes. Manufacturing execution systems (MES) are computerized systems that track and document the transformation of raw materials into finished commodities in the manufacturing process. One of the major factors driving the growth of the OPC server market is growing prevalence of smart factory and emergence of Industrial robots. OPC UA technology-based server will be used as a key industrial standard for connecting OT (Operational Technology) and IT (Information Technology) in smart factories. Also, the increasing growth of the automotive industry with rising investments and developments, is one of the primary reasons behind the upliftment of the OPC server market. For instance, Ford invested 230 million pounds (US$316 million) to build electric car components at its Halewood factory in northern England. The plant will produce around 250,000 power units a year from mid-2024, the first European in-house location to make electric vehicle parts for Ford, which has pledged that its car line-up for the continent will be all-electric by 2030. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Europe dominates the OPC Server Market owing to rapid increase in manufacturing and automotive sector

2. Growing prevalence of smart factory and emergence of Industrial robots are set to drive the market growth

3. The high operating cost of OPC server might hamper the market growth

Segmental Analysis:

1. OPS Server market for machine-to- machine communication was valued at $858.99 m in 2021 and is estimated to grow at around a CAGR of 4.34% during 2022-2027.

2. Europe region held the US$1,240.88 million share in the OPC Server Market and growing at CAGR of 4.92%% in 2022-2027. The growth of the OPC server market in the region is majorly attributed to the increasing adoption of the latest technology across the industry verticals to enhance performance as well as the exponential demand for real-time data analysis across these geographies

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the OPC Server industry are -

1. White Room Automation

2. Prosys

3. Emerson Electric Company

4. Prosoft Technology

5. ICONICS

