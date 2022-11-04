Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1700 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, October 31, 2022, in the 1700 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:25 am, MPD responded to the listed location for a report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, 39-year-old Michael Medley, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).