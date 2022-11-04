Private Network Services Market Size to Boost $20 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 4.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in Number of Cellular/Mobile Subscribers Driving the Private Network Services Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Private Network Services Market size is forecast to reach $20 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2026. The Private Network Services Market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to reduction in deployment cost and decline in downtime costs driving the market growth. Private network services enable mobile network operators and mobile service providers to quickly and securely deliver private LTE/5G network services to the enterprises. Private network service operators can offer enterprises a carrier-grade private network experience on the hybrid cloud to run and operate business critical applications that require low latency, high bandwidth and end-to-end security. The rising technological advancements and modernization in the field of network services, especially virtual private networks and storage area networks for data centers will further create new opportunities for private network services market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Private Network Services Market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to reduction in deployment cost and decline in downtime costs driving market growth.

2. The emergence of 5G technology is offering new support to providers with its low latency capability, high bandwidth and end-to-end security.

3. North-America is projected to hold the largest share of Private Network Services Market during the forecast period due to increasing rate of cybercrime and increase in the number of cellular/mobile subscribers.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The WAN segment is the leading segment of all the segments in terms of revenue at 26.5% in 2020. It is due to widespread adoption and acceptance of the WAN solutions across organizations in any industry or business verticals.

2. The manufacturing segment is the leading segment of all the segments in terms of revenue at 16.9% in 2020. Manufacturing is one of the key sectors where private 5G networks are gaining traction as many companies are looking forward to construct their own networks in order to take the concept of industry 4.0 to the next level.

3. Private Network Service’s market by geography has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South-America and RoW. North America is expected to dominate the Private Network Services Market with a share of 36.8% in 2020 due to the increasing rate of cybercrime and increase in the number of cellular/mobile subscribers.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Private Network Services industry are -

1. Fujitsu

2. Synnex Corporation

3. GTT Communications Inc.

4. Oracle

5. Jupiter Networks Inc.

