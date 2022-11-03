Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Threat to New Jersey Synagogues

TRENTON – We have received information from our partners at the Federal Bureau of Investigations of a credible potential threat to synagogues in our State.

I have been in communication with our federal partners, Colonel Patrick Callahan of the New Jersey State Police, Director Laurie Doran of the Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, Director Pearl Minato of the Division of Criminal Justice, the 21 County Prosecutors, and law enforcement leaders across this state, to coordinate our response. Law enforcement will be increasing patrols in sensitive areas. Some of these patrols will be in marked vehicles and others will not – but please do not be alarmed if you observe an increase in police presence as we are taking these steps in an abundance of caution.

We also call upon New Jersey residents to be extra vigilant and if you see suspicious activity please report it to your local authorities without delay. We continue to work together to keep New Jersey safe, and let those who would bring harm to the residents of this State know that New Jersey will not be home to hate, intolerance or violence.