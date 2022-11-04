Global Mead Beverages Market Share Worth US $27.5 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The health beneficial aspects of mead beverages associated drinks have supplemented itself to be claimed as healthy beverage

HYDERABAD , TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Mead Beverages Market size is estimated to reach $27.5 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Mead is an alcoholic beverage that is made by fermented honey, water, and some additions of spices and fruits as per need. Mead has been a traditional beverage for a lot of communities within the globe and is often revered as “drink of gods” owing to its long history. Mead beverages remain one of the most pro-active alcohol product markets owing to their capabilities to adapt to the changing consumer trends. For example, acerglyn, is a maple mead which is made is alteration with honey, as certain amount of the latter is replaced with maple syrup. Further, bochet, a darker mead which has been caramelized-thereby inducing a complex flavor satiating various sensory tastes. Similarly, black mead has been adopted by people who favor the taste of black currants and fruits. Similarly, varied forms of offerings are being readily accepted in the mead beverages segment. Lastly, health beneficial aspects of honey as a probiotic with age-old inclination of mead with communities-supplemented by rising consumer sentiments towards preimmunized drinks, are some of the recognized drivers for the Global Mead Beverages Industry in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America’s mead beverages market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the rapid developments of meadery’s around the region.

2. Additionally, the demand of premium alcoholic beverages has allowed the market to take a strong grip. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2022-2027 owing to a population boost within the working and millennial group, who are often supplemented by their need to go for premium drinks, such as mead beverages.

3. An ever-increasing demand for premiumized, innovative, and flavored alcoholic beverages supplemented by growing urbanization which is fueling stress amongst other conditions have been identified as the key drivers for the market. However, high prices and low consumer awareness are impeding the market growth.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Mead Beverages Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. fruit meads are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Fruit meads have a sensory advantage over other forms of liquor present in the market such as beer, whiskey, and seltzer. Moreover, 88% of consumers say that odor can strongly impact their purchasing behavior.

2. Consumer convenience has pushed the online-retail forward-which has readily been accepted in the mead beverages. In a survey, convenience was ticked by maximum respondents, while around 46% of respondents cited that convenience or time constraints as their primary motivation for ordering online, and only around 10% governing that reason for online purchases is a resultant of healthy worries. However, on-sales channel are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

3. North America held a dominant market share with 37% in the year 2021. Small and independent meaderies are growing at a robust pace in countries like U.S. Additionally, as per American Mead Makers Association, nearly a new meadery is getting added in the last every 3-4 days, which shows high public inclination to try new beverages such as these.

4. probiotics are a part and parcel of mead beverages. Since probiotics have a proven effect on immunity and gut health. Research indicates that mead can help in preventing or treating chronic diseases such as cancer, allergies, gastrointestinal disorders, and heart diseases. Around 11% of the U.S. population suffer from chronic digestive ailments, while the worldwide prevalence is higher. Owing to such reasons, the market is positioned favorably.

5. Since meads are fermented with honey as a primary ingredient, any price changes within the raw material attributes to end-product costs soaring. For example, in 2020, the average honey import price in U.S. amounted to $3194/tons, which was a 5% increment from the previous year.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Mead Beverages industry are -

1. The Lancashire Mead Company

2. Lyme Bay Winery

3. St Aidan’s Wines

4. Starlight Mead

5. Medovina

