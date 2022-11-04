Smart Gas Market worth $41.5 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 16.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Technological Advancements such as AI, IoT and others is set to Drive the Smart Gas Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Smart Gas Market is expected to reach $41.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Enhanced urbanization is the major factor soaring the need for smart gas equipment and services. With the major shift to IoT and artificial intelligence, smart gas components and services such as mobile workforce management, meter data management, gas leak detection and geographical information systems are set to become vital. These technologies are also used to measure toxic gases, send warning signals in the presence of unwanted gases and allow other systems such as automated exhaust systems and automated heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems to instinctively act so as to avoid damages from leakages. In addition to this, increasing investments in the smart grid and gas pipeline networks are the factors that will further boost the growth of the smart gas market in the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in labor accidents and the exorbitant damaging costs due to gas leakages are geared up to expand the smart gas market industry as it will help curb both of these factors. Hence, these factors are analysed to drive the Smart Gas industry outlook in the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Increasing goals of adopting sustainable, efficient, smart and safe technologies due to rapid urbanization are the factors that have attributed towards market growth of the Smart Gas industry.

2. The loss of production in the manufacturing sector, huge damaging costs owing to gas leakages, the expenses for curing patients who have suffered injuries by gas poisoning among many others are the drivers set to boost the smart gas market size.

3. The companies for Smart Gas solutions are strengthening their status through various technological advancements, product launches, partnerships and constantly are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to come up with solutions to make provisions for the changing requirements of consumers.

4. According to International Labour Organization, deaths caused by hazardous and toxic substances at workplaces are estimated at around 651,279 each year.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) segment is estimated to hold the highest Smart Gas market share of 45.5% in 2020, owing to the increasing demand for smart gas meters, communication networks, ability to automatically and remotely measure electricity use and data management systems that allows two-way interaction between utilities and customers.

2. Oil & Gas sector in Smart Gas market accounts for the largest share of 25% in 2020, owing to rising accounts of toxic releases that adds on to the already existing climate change disaster and fuels up the chances of fatal accidents.

3. North America dominated the market by a share of more than 33% in 2020 and is estimated to witness a significant amount of growth during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to high adoption of advanced & smart meters, sensors and environment friendly alternatives.

4. The Energy Information Administration stated that, oil combustion was responsible for 45% of U.S. energy-related carbon dioxide emissions in the year 2020 alone. These advancements and developments in turn is set to grow the market size of Smart Gas in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Smart Gas industry are -

1. ABB Group

2. Aclara Technologies LLC

3. CGI Group Inc.

4. Capgemini

5. Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg

