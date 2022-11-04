Drone Simulator Market worth USD 1,501 million, Growing at a CAGR of 13.4% by 2027 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report " Drone Simulator Market by Application (Commercial, Military), Component (Software, Hardware), Device Type (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality), Drone Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), System Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", A drone simulator is a training device that simulates the drone environment and functionalities. It is used to provide training to military and commercial drone pilots. The adoption of drone simulators is growing in the market owing to their affordability for training a drone pilot. Simulators can create different environments and situations that a drone pilot may face in the real world. The drone simulator market is expected to increase as the defense forces shift their training to simulation based on real-world training. This saves them much money, and the pilots can be trained in different situations.

"The drone simulator market is projected to grow from USD 799 million in 2022 to USD 1,501 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.4 % from 2022 to 2027."

Top Key Market Players in Drone Simulator Industry

CAE Inc. (Canada),

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel),

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy),

Zen Technologies Limited (India),

Havelsan A.S. (Turkey),

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (US),

Simlat UAS & ISR Training Solutions (Israel), and

ST Engineering (Singapore) are some of the major players in market.

CAE INC.

CAE Inc. is a leading provider of simulation & training equipment and services. It mainly operates through three segments: civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare. The company has clients in more than 190 countries worldwide.

CAE Inc. has a diversified business and is involved in developing various simulation products and comprehensive services, such as in-service support and crew sourcing, integrated enterprise solutions, and training and aviation services to enhance both the safety of customers and the efficiency of pilot training. The company operates in Africa, the Middle East, Americas, Asia Pacific, UK, Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Turkey

Israel Aerospace Industry Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) is a leading manufacturer in both defense and commercial markets and delivers state-of-the-art technologies and systems in all domains.

The company provides a wide range of solutions and services for aerial defense—from special mission aircraft and advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS)—to precision-guided munitions, multi-layered missile defense, and loitering munitions, upgrades for military aircraft and helicopters, and sophisticated C4I, ISTAR, and navigation systems. It operates in varied markets worldwide, from North America through Brazil and Colombia in the South, India and South Korea in the East, and Germany in Europe.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) specializes in research and technology development and provides remotely operated surveillance aircraft, Predator family systems, and airborne sensors. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems is a subsidiary of General Atomics. GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable UAVs with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike.

The General Atomics Aeronautical Systems provides a wide range of products and services like Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), Ground Control Stations (GCS), detect and avoid system, sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas, integrated intelligence center, and training and support services. The products support war fights and civil operations.

Drone Simulator Market Dynamics

Driver: Affordability of simulator training

Training pilots using a drone simulator is affordable compared to the training that involves using actual drones. Training with actual drones can be costly and is prone to accidents, which may damage the drone. Hence, it is considered to provide virtual training to the pilot to help control the drone even before they operate in real-time. Drone simulators can be used multiple times to train pilots for longer. Drone training institutions are employing drone simulators to train pilots. For instance, L-3 Link Simulation and Training (US) and the University of North Dakota offer MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) training opportunities for students and US government agencies. The drone simulator market is expected to increase owing to the low cost of simulation training.

Restraint: Stringent government regulations and lack of air traffic management

Unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and flight operations involve high-risk air travel, especially beyond the visual line of sight. Their operations over long distances increase the probability of accidents, property damage, and economic losses. Hence, several countries have stringent regulations for deploying UAVs near airports, international borders, government buildings, no-fly zone areas, temporary flight restriction areas due to lack of air traffic management, and safety and security issues. According to the US Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA), the use of drones in civil airspace is one of the major challenges faced by the aviation industry of the country. Presently, drones are prohibited from flying in civil airspace except for certain companies that have received exemptions to conduct tests and carry out demonstration flights.

In addition to regulations, the UAS industry lacks trained professionals to operate drones due to a low number of training and certification institutes. Complex terrains and extreme environmental conditions in various parts of the globe make it difficult to deploy air transportation services. These factors hamper the growth of the drone market, in turn, the growth of the simulator market.

Opportunity: Improvements in operational regulatory frameworks

The first 500 exemptions approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the US from the 1,500 petitions filed and evaluated by the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) in 2015 were rendered to more than 20 key industries, including real estate, aerial surveying, and photography, agriculture, etc., with aerial inspection being the top 5 categories stated in approved applications. More than 80% of the applicants were small companies, while among the well-established companies who obtained exemptions were Chevron (US), Amazon (US), and Dow Chemical Company (US). However, exemptions were provided to operators in 48 states of the country.

In June 2016, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) formulated rules to legalize the operations of commercial drones in the country. The well-defined regulations by the FAA assist service providers in managing their drones securely in the national airspace. In July 2016, Flirtey (US), in collaboration with 7-Eleven (US), performed an FAA-approved drone delivery from a store to a home in the US. In March 2018, Flirtey got approval from the FAA to carry out drone deliveries below the visual line of sight in Nevada (US). DHL (Germany) has been toiling on the delivery of parcels using UAVs or drones. In October 2018, the company finished testing an automated delivery drone, Parcelcopter. The test lasted 3 months, and this drone made 130 autonomous loading and unloading tours under variable conditions. In June 2019, Amazon Prime Air (US) obtained FAA authorization to test its delivery drones

Challenge: Fully automated drones

Advanced drone software can make the drones autonomous. They do not require a pilot to fly and control. Drone software is not only designed to maneuver the drones, but it also provides a system to monitor the surrounding. Drones can perform tasks independently and collect and send the required information to the user. Thus, this decreases the need for trained drone pilots, which is a challenge for the drone simulator market. In 2016, Airobotics Solutions (Israel) developed an Optimus drone that can launch, fly, land, and maintain on its own. It can be used in seaports, power plants, mines, and oil & gas.

