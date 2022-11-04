Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, November 4, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Greater Toronto Area, Ontario
|
|
|
1:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland will meet with families at a local community centre to discuss the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Credit payment and highlight supports in the 2022 Fall Economic Statement.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
|
2:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland will make an announcement and hold a media availability.
|
|
|
|
Notes for media:
|
|
|
|
|
4:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will mark Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab with community members.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/03/c4869.html