Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, November 4, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

1:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland will meet with families at a local community centre to discuss the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Credit payment and highlight supports in the 2022 Fall Economic Statement.



Note for media:



2:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland will make an announcement and hold a media availability.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 1:15 p.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.


4:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will mark Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab with community members.



Note for media:

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/03/c4869.html

