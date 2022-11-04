Elevating Power Resilience and Sustainability for Healthcare Facilities with ASCO Power

ASCO Power Technologies to share innovation, expert insight for power continuity in healthcare facilities at the 2022 Midwest Healthcare Engineering Conference.

Power solutions have never been more important for hospitals and healthcare facilities. From powering sophisticated medical equipment and improving facility infrastructure to increasing sustainability and preparing for extreme weather, healthcare professionals face ever greater challenges.

WHO: ASCO Power Technologies

WHAT: Team members will showcase innovative products and strategies for meeting these power challenges, including ASCO's Quick Connect Panel with an integrated transfer switch conveniently connecting temporary power sources when needed and streamlining code compliance.

WHERE: 2022 Midwest Healthcare Engineering Conference & Trade Show, Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis

WHEN: Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 - 10:00 AM EST

ASCO Power Technologies will showcase innovative products and strategies for meeting these power challenges. Power, healthcare, and facility professionals can learn how to improve design flexibility and power availability by visiting ASCO Power at the Midwest Healthcare Engineering Conference & Trade Show. Event and registration information is available at the event.

Interview Opportunities

Phillip Kegerreis, Field Sales Engineer, CM Buck & Associates, Inc. Representing ASCO Power Technologies, Philip has developed solutions and shared insights on backup power products and concepts for more than 15 years. His work has helped engineers and facility managers solve complex power challenges across applications and industries.



For additional information or to arrange an interview, contact:

Roxanne Larcher

Director of Marketing

ASCO Power Technologies

+1 630 689 8107

Roxanne.Larcher@se.com

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. As part of Schneider Electric, ASCO Power offers industry-leading power source and load management solutions that maximize resilience and sustainability to solve emerging power challenges.

The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations.

To learn more about any of ASCO Power’s products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com. For the latest news and updates, sign up for the newsletter and follow ASCO Power on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Company Name: ASCO Power Technologies

Contact Person: Laurence Grodsky

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 973 307 7352

Address:160 Park Avenue

City: Florham Park

State: New Jersey

Country: United States

Website: https://www.ascopower.com/us/en/



