Mile Marker Announcements From SEMA 2022 in Las Vegas

Mile Marker Industries, Inc., a Pompano Beach, FL-headquartered manufacturer of high-quality hubs, winches, recovery gear, automotive aftermarket accessories, and defense/government/public sector industry products, made several announcements today from the SEMA 2022 Show in Las Vegas, NV.

Mile Marker officially launched its new "CUSTOM SHOP by Mile Marker" line of custom-colored winches, locking hubs, recovery gear and accessories, offering enthusiasts a variety of finishes. The line builds on Mile Marker's proven axle hubs for vehicles ranging from the current Ford Super Duty pickups to a range of vehicles going back more than 50 years. According to CEO Paul Fioravanti, "We listened to our customers and what they want in hubs, winches and other accessories is color and texture and finish – to match or accent their vehicle body and wheel colors. We love our stainless, chrome and black finishes, but the market has spoken and we're expanding our offerings."

In addition, Mile Marker also officially launched its new, acclaimed "MISSION" series of rugged, submersible, customizable winches for Jeeps, Broncos, trucks and SUVs offering finishes including paint, powder coat, ceramic coated finish, and custom hydro dipped film wrap finishes. The MISSION series winches are available in 8K, 10K and 12K capacities, and feature covert, minimalist styling, automatic load holding, low friction brake, a military grade drum and solenoid, and are future smartphone compatible and a wired remote kit is available. The MISSION features 20-year life stainless steel accents and badging and there will be a range of model customization options, including some models packaged in a reusable MISSION locker box to store gear and equipment, instead of traditional paper and cardboard packing.

At SEMA 2022 the MISSION series winch also received two SEMA Global Media Awards, chosen by an esteemed panel of international media judges as among "the best products at this year's SEMA show, chosen based on the level of international consumer appeal." Judges from Australia and South Africa also cited the MISSION line out of more than 3,000 new products for design and features.

Mile Marker also kicked formally kicked off its 2022-2023 partnership with well-known automotive television personality Courtney Hansen, who will serve the company as a Mile Marker Brand Ambassador. Hansen recently launched an all-new MotorTrend series RIDE OF YOUR LIFE WITH COURTNEY HANSEN which premiered in September and is among the highest rated automotive and truck themed programs on Motor Trend television.

"I'm excited to be part of the Mile Marker family," said Courtney. "I love working with smaller, nimble, high-quality manufacturers of aftermarket and OEM accessories. For nearly four decades, Mile Marker has been known for its robust hubs, winches for trucks, SUVs, ATVs, UTVs, and even marine applications, and in addition to B2B and DTC/B2C markets, has been producing high quality products for the United States Department of Defense for years, and its rugged winches can be found on the Army's HUMVEE and FLYER military vehicles – but most of all I love Mile Marker's tradition of going the extra mile for customers who rely on their products."

Mile Marker recently launched additional accessories for the RHINO Pull 1000, a portable 1000 lb. winch which received accolades and a Global Media award at last year's SEMA in 2021.

Fioravanti added, "SEMA 2022 has been a very successful show thus far and we are thrilled to have a large cadre of our team members in attendance to meet with customers, manufacturers reps, buyers and enthusiasts. We're excited to gauge consumer preference from the more than 20,000 members of the public that are expected to visit the show Friday."

ABOUT MILE MARKER INDUSTRIES, INC.

First established in 1984, Mile Marker Industries, Inc. is an ISO certified US-based company with a rich history serving our heroes in the United States military, commercial companies, and off-road enthusiasts. As pioneers in the recovery industry, Mile Marker designs, manufactures (in both the US and via global sourcing) and market high quality USA designed products including winches, hubs, and recovery gear, backed by a highly trained, professional, service-oriented team. Mile Marker can be found at www.milemarker.com and its USA designed and manufactured military products site at https://military.milemarker.com/.

