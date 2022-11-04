Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,319 in the last 365 days.

Industrial production increases in ten months

VIETNAM, November 4 -  

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's index of industrial production (IIP) in the first 10 months of 2022 surged 9 per cent on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

The office said industrial production continued in October 2022 to recover with an increase of 3 per cent on month and 6.3 per cent on year because enterprises were more proactive in labour and production plans, and also solved difficulties to recover and expand production.

Compared to the same period last year, the IIP growth rate in October reached 5.7 per cent for the processing and manufacturing industry; 6.3 per cent for the mining industry; 10.5 per cent for electricity production and distribution; and 15.7 per cent for water supply, and management and treatment of garbage and wastewater.

During the ten months, processing and manufacturing posted the highest IIP growth of 9.6 per cent. It was followed by electricity production and distribution (7.8 per cent), water supply industry, garbage and wastewater treatment and management (6.6 per cent) and the mining industry (5 per cent).

The GSO report also showed that, in the past ten months, IIP of some key industrial products increased sharply compared to the same period last year, including beer (34.7 per cent); processed seafood (19.1 per cent); phone components (16.5 per cent); automobiles (16.4 per cent); steel bar (15.2 per cent); chemical paint (11.1 per cent); and casual wear (10.7 per cent).

Meanwhile, some other products saw a decline of IIP compared to the same period last year, such as iron and crude steel (15.3 per cent); fertiliser NPK (5.9 per cent); mobile phones (5.1 per cent); aquatic feed (3.8 per cent); fabrics made from man-made fibers (2.3 per cent); liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) (1.5 per cent); televisions (1.4 per cent);  and crude oil exploitation (1.2 per cent).

GSO also reported 61 out of 63 provinces and cities achieved growth, while the other two localities saw an IIP reduction in the first ten months of 2022. 

Some localities achieved a relatively high increase in IIP due to high industrial production growth of the processing and manufacturing industries; and electricity generation and distribution industry.

Some other localities had a low IIP growth rate or reduction in this index because the enterprises in the processing and manufacturing industries did not resume growth in production as before the COVID-19 pandemic. The mining industry, and electricity generation and distribution industry saw a low IIP growth rate or reduction in this index.  

The number of employees working in industrial enterprises as of October 1, 2022 increased by 0.8 per cent on month and 10.2 per cent on year, according to GSO. — VNS

You just read:

Industrial production increases in ten months

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.