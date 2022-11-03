DHL Express inaugurates new service centre in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, November 3 - HÀ NỘI — DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has inaugurated its latest service centre at a grand opening ceremony in Hà Nội, Việt Nam.

Located in the capital’s Bắc Từ Liêm District, the new West Hà Nội Service Centre is another step in the global logistics leader’s ongoing commitment to facilitating global trade for Việt Nam.

Representing an investment of approximately EUR2 million and spanning almost 2,600sqm, the West Hà Nội Service Centre is almost three times the size of its previous site.

“According to the DHL Trade Growth Atlas, Việt Nam will continue to be one of the top 10 countries for trade volume growth in the next five years,” said Bernardo Bautista, General Director and Country Manager, DHL Express Việt Nam.

“We are optimistic that the nation’s exports and imports will continue to rise, including the northern region where several of the largest exporters from the technology sector are located. This new service centre in Hà Nội is well-positioned to provide these businesses with the best possible access to international markets in the years ahead,” added the general director.

The West Hà Nội Service Centre is also the 100th facility in the Asia Pacific region (excluding China) to achieve TAPA “A” certification by the Transported Asset Protection Association. — VNS