Unilever and Vietnam Women's Union sign five-year partnership agreement

HÀ NỘI — In continuation of their 15-year-long collaboration, Unilever Vietnam and Vietnam Women’s Union on November 1 signed a strategic five-year partnership (2022-2027) called WomenRise - Enhancing women’s life quality and empowering women through business development and health education.

Accordingly, Unilever Vietnam has set a goal to facilitate 1 million Vietnamese women to grow, improve the quality of life through education and training on health, hygiene, nutrition as well as livelihood, entrepreneurship and access to business micro-financing by 2027.

The strategic objectives set by the two include strengthening comprehensive development and empowering women, especially disadvantaged women in remote, rural and mountainous areas, with a focus on economic empowerment and healthcare education in order to improve overall life quality.

With multiple key missions, the partnership is expected to narrow gender gaps across many fields, setting a foundation for sustainable development in Việt Nam.

“Women are a force for a nation’s sustainability across socio-economic and environmental aspects. To help implement the Government’s goals towards greener, more sustainable, equal and inclusive growth, it is fundamental and crucial to unlock Vietnamese women’s potential and drive gender equality,” said Nguyễn Thị Bích Vân, Unilever Vietnam’s chairwoman.

Vice President of Vietnam Women’s Union Tôn Ngọc Hạnh said, “we believe that the partnership between Vietnam Women’s Union and Unilever Vietnam will reap a lot of positive outcomes through supporting women’s economic growth, livelihood, health and well-being, thereby enhancing female’s role as well as gender equality and the overall growth of the country in general.”

The close cooperation between the two in past years has delivered many positive outcomes in empowering women and contributing to gender equality, including offering training courses for over 100,000 women and financial support for 125 start-up projects, and supporting 50,000 households to gain micro-loans with a total amount of over VNĐ350 billion (US$14.1 million). — VNS