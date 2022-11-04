The Inaugural U.S.-Singapore Cyber Dialogue

The United States and Singapore conducted the inaugural United States-Singapore Cyber Dialogue (USSCD) on the sidelines of the 7th Singapore International Cyber Week. Co-chaired by Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) Chief Executive David Koh and United States Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nate Fick, the dialogue was attended by officials from a wide range of agencies from both countries.

During the dialogue, officials discussed bilateral cooperation in multinational and regional fora, information sharing, protection of critical information infrastructure, countering ransomware, supply chain security, regional cyber capacity building, cyber talent and workforce development, and combatting digital scams. Both sides also decided to hold the next USSCD in Washington, DC, as well as the establishment of a bilateral Working Group on the Intersection of Technology and Cyber between Singapore’s CSA and the U.S. Office of the National Cyber Director.

First announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Biden in March 2022, the USSCD serves as a platform to bring together officials from both countries’ cyber policy, operational, and technical elements to hold regular discussions on practical cooperation.

Singapore and the United States share deep mutual interest in enhancing cyber and digital security cooperation, particularly as cybersecurity has become a key enabler for both countries to leverage the benefits of digitalization to grow their economies and improve the lives of their people.