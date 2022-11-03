Legislation Introduced That Helps Make Workplaces Safer

CANADA, November 3 - Released on November 3, 2022

Today the Government of Saskatchewan introduced amendments to The Saskatchewan Employment Act that will help improve health and safety and better meet the needs of modern workplaces in the province.

The amendments come after engaging stakeholders in a review of the occupational health and safety provisions of the Act.

"It is important to regularly review our legislation and to hear directly from stakeholders on the impact of the legislation," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said. "The amendments introduced today are another step forward in helping protect the health and safety of workers."

The Saskatchewan Employment (Part III) Amendment Act, 2022 includes the following changes:

The definition of a worker is being clarified to include secondary and post-secondary students so that they are covered by the provisions in Part III of the Act.

Require all employers to have a violence policy and investigate incidents of violence and harassment in the workplace.

Clarify the work and authority of occupational health officers to take photos and recordings during workplace inspections.

Authorize officers to exclude nominees from investigation interviews so the process is not influenced by third parties and workers are not led to believe that they are represented by a nominee who does not have the workers' best interest in mind.

Housekeeping and general amendments necessary to keep the legislation relevant and aligned with other legislative requirements.

