SaskGaming Celebrates The Launch Of The Playnow.com Online Gaming Platform

CANADA, November 3 - Released on November 3, 2022

The province's first legal, regulated online gaming platform is now live! PlayNow.com launched this morning, ushering in a new era of safe, secure online casino gaming, sports betting and entertainment in Saskatchewan.

The site is managed by SaskGaming, operated by the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA), regulated by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority and utilizes the British Columbia Lottery Corporation's (BCLC) industry-leading PlayNow.com platform. With over 500 casino games and a full suite of sports betting options, the site generates profits in Saskatchewan that support people across the province.

"Last year, Saskatchewan announced a historic partnership to establish the province's first legal, regulated online gaming platform in partnership with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and SIGA," Minister Responsible for SaskGaming Don Morgan said. "This platform is a step forward for the gaming industry and for meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous peoples in the province."

"This historical partnership is the first of its kind, with a First Nations operator for online gaming with revenue sharing between First Nations and the Province," FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said. "This will provide many economic benefits to the residents of the province and our First Nations communities."

PlayNow.com features the GameSense responsible gambling program. This program supports a robust and controlled responsible gambling environment, with features such as pop-up reminders of time and money spent, problem gambling referral information, play breaks and self-exclusions. GameSense Advisors are also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week via live chat to support safer play online.

"Today is a good day for gaming in Saskatchewan," SaskGaming President and CEO Susan Flett said. "PlayNow.com meets the highest standards for safety, security, privacy and responsible gambling, and will provide a legal, regulated alternative to grey market and illegal gambling sites currently operating in the province."

"SIGA is very excited to bring the PlayNow brand to Saskatchewan customers and Saskatchewan will now have access to a first-class online gaming and sports betting experience on a secure, regulated platform," SIGA President and CEO Zane Hansen said. "Similar to the existing brick-and-mortar casinos in the province, all net proceeds from the PlayNow.com site are reinvested back into Saskatchewan."

Live dealer games are expected to be added to PlayNow.com in December with poker products to follow in 2023, further expanding the site's offerings for Saskatchewan players aged 19 years and older.

"BCLC is thrilled to help bring legal, online regulated gambling to Saskatchewan," BCLC President and CEO Pat Davis said. "Saskatchewan players will enjoy the products offered by our industry-leading PlayNow.com platform, but they can also feel confident playing on a website with significant player-health safeguards and dedicated GameSense Advisors who are available to support informed play."

