Saskatchewan Leads the Nation in Merchandise Exports

CANADA, November 3 - Released on November 3, 2022

Today, Statistics Canada released numbers showing that Saskatchewan's merchandise exports increased by 45 per cent in September 2022 compared to September 2021, the highest increase among the provinces on a seasonally adjusted basis.

"It's clear that Saskatchewan has everything that the world needs. From food, to fuel, to fertilizer, this province continues to lead the nation," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "We are attracting investment and growing our export markets to ensure our economy remains strong and that everyone in Saskatchewan benefits from that growth."

Saskatchewan's merchandise exports were $4.5 billion in September.

In the first nine months of 2022, Saskatchewan's merchandise exports grew by 44.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2021 to $38.2 billion, the second highest increase in the country.

Metal ores, non-metallic minerals and industrial machinery lead the year-over-year export growth, with increases of 100.6 per cent and 57.4 per cent respectively.

Saskatchewan has led the nation in several other key economic indicators in recent months. In August 2022, the value of wholesale trade jumped by 73.7 per cent compared to August 2021 while manufacturing sales rose 28.9 per cent during the same period. In September 2022, the province's unemployment rate fell to 4.1 per cent, the lowest among provinces, and well below the national average of 5.2 per cent (seasonally adjusted).

