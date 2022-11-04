Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,321 in the last 365 days.

Weyburn Court House Re-Opens with Registry Office

CANADA, November 4 - Released on November 3, 2022

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced the re-opening of the Court of King's Bench Judicial Centre and Registry Office in Weyburn.

"This is an important step to improving efficiency, access and speed to justice and strengthening the Court's ability to serve the Weyburn area, which has experienced increasing case loads," Justice and Attorney General Minister Bronwyn Eyre said. "This will also decrease travel to the Estevan court for citizens, court staff, lawyers and police officers."

Once fully staffed, citizens in the Weyburn area will be able to access the courthouse in person to pay fines, file small claims applications and other court documents. These services will be available to the public Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A total of three registry staff and three deputy sheriffs will be hired on a full-time basis to operate the facility. These jobs were posted last week, following the Throne Speech, on the Government of Saskatchewan job site. 

"On behalf of my constituents, I'm pleased to see the Judicial Centre and Registry Office re-opening in Weyburn," Weyburn-Big Muddy MLA Dustin Duncan said. "Today's announcement benefits everyone in our community with enhanced access to court services and generating full-time employment." 

The Weyburn Courthouse was built in 1928 and designed by Provincial Architect Maurice Sharon. The first sitting at the courthouse was on January 22, 1929. The building was designated a Provincial Heritage Site on February 15, 1988. In 2016, the Weyburn Courthouse transitioned to a circuit point location.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Noel Busse
Justice and Attorney General
Regina
Phone: 306-787-8959
Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Weyburn Court House Re-Opens with Registry Office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.