Traffic Advisory for Saturday, November 5 - Sunday, November 6, 2022

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Back Bay/ Beacon Hill

Veterans Day Parade- Saturday, November 5, 2022

The Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, beginning at 12:00 PM at Copley Square. The parade route is Boylston Street, left onto Tremont Street (counter flow to vehicular traffic), ending at Park Street. The parade route will require that all traffic typically using Tremont Street in a southerly direction be detoured to alternate routes. Traffic restrictions and potential closures will be in place to accommodate the parade on the following streets:

Beacon Street (for parade vehicles), Southside (Boston Common), from Charles Street to Joy Street

Boylston Street, Both sides, from Hereford Street South to Tremont Street

Tremont Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Park Street

Dorchester

Thanksgiving Giveaway Event- Saturday, November 5, 2022

The Family Nurturing Center of Massachusetts at 200 Bowdoin Street will host a Thanksgiving Giveaway Event in partnership with the United Way. Parking restrictions will be in effect to accommodate a drop-off/pick-up zone from 7 AM- 1 PM in the following locations:

Bowdoin Street, North side (even side), from Onley Street to #190 Bowdoin Street

Onley Street, South side (even side), from #16 Onley Street to Bowdoin Street

Roxbury

Boston Unity Cup- Saturday, November 5, 2022

The Boston Unity Cup will take place in Madison Park. A temporary parking restriction will be in place to accommodate the event:

Ruggles Street, South side (park side), from Cabot Street to Dewitt Drive, excluding any MBTA Bus Stops

Jamaica Plain

Pumpkin Smash – Sunday, November 6, 2022

A non-profit group will be hosting a pumpkin-smashing event whose goal will be to raise awareness of the climate benefits of composting. The event will be using pumpkins from Halloween. The event will take place in part of Municipal Lot #32, at 490-498 Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. Parking restrictions will be in place on the east side from 1 PM to 4 PM to accommodate the event.