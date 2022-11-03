COVID-19 Vaccines, Boosters, and Flu Shots Now Available at Bolling Building

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) today announced the reopening and expansion of COVID-19 services at the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Roxbury. The Bolling Municipal Building clinic in Nubian Square now offers free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, COVID-19 testing, and flu vaccinations. BPHC encourages all eligible residents to visit the Bolling Building to receive the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster and their flu vaccination ahead of the winter months.

The free walk-in clinic is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 12 to 8pm, serving people 6 months and older. In addition to PCR testing, the clinic offers the J&J Janssen, Moderna, Pfizer BioNTech, Novavax COVID-19 vaccines, and the omicron-specific Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech bivalent boosters. Flu shots are also available, including the high dose flu vaccine for individuals 65 and older. BPHC previously opened a COVID-19 testing site at the Bolling Municipal Building. This expansion is part of BPHC’s efforts to improve access to care in communities that face the greatest barriers to care and ensure the city has enough COVID-19 and flu resources in place in the event of a sudden spike in severe illnesses this winter.

“We are currently noting an increase in respiratory viral infections, including influenza and RSV. It is highly likely that we will also note an increase in COVID-19 cases this winter. Preparation is critical for all of us right now,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “The good news is that we have tools to prevent severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 and the flu. BPHC’s testing and vaccination site at the Bolling Municipal Building is a free, easy-to-access resource for the Boston community to protect themselves now and throughout the winter.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionate impacted on residents who face high barriers to care and poorer health outcomes, especially those living in Black, Latinx, immigrant, and low-income communities. BPHC plans to set up similar sites in other parts of the city to expand access to these vital services and to promote an equitable recovery from the pandemic, and to ensure all residents can get the care they need.