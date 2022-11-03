Germany’s Ambassador presents credential to Governor General

Germany’s Ambassador, His Excellency Dr Markus Ederer inspecting a guard of honour at the government house.

Germany’s Ambassador, His Excellency Dr Markus Ederer at government house today.

GERMANY’s new ambassador to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Dr Markus Ederer presented his credentials to the Governor General, Sir David Vunagi today.

In presenting his letter of credence signed by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Ambassador Markus said he looks forward to promoting the close and friendly relations between the two countries.

Ambassador stated that Germany’s relations with the Pacific goes back between 1886 and 1899.

“But even such long-standing ties must today be nurtured by way of a direct exchange between our countries and our peoples on the basis of equality, respect and mutual interests.

Ambassador Markus went on to highlight Germany’s assistance to the Solomon Islands, especially in adapting to the consequences of climate change.

Beyond the channels of bilateral cooperation, Germany’s official contribution to the Pacific region’s development are channelled through multilateral cooperation partners, particularly the European Union.

Being Europe’s largest economy, Germany contributes substantially to the European Union and its programme in the region.

He mentioned that Germany is also the third largest shareholder of the World Bank and the ninth largest contributor to the Asian Development Bank.

In receiving the credence document, Governor General Sir David Vunagi said Solomon Islands values its bilateral relations with Germany and appreciates the development support through small scale projects in the provinces.

He named a few assistances, in particular a solar-powered water desalination project towards the Samarae Clinic on Samarae Island, Vonavona Lagoon in Western Province and providing educational equipment towards Gauwa community High school in Reef Islands, Temotu province.

The Governor General also acknowledged Germany’s recent appointment of the first Special Envoy to the Pacific Island States Her Excellency Madam Beate GrzeskiI.

“This gesture emphasises Germany’s seriousness to engage closer with the region on issues that concerns us,” he added.

“Allow me also to thank your government in your strong international posture as a development contributor in fighting climate change.

“Your country’s strategic programmes in developing mechanisms to adapt and protect against consequences of climate change is of high benefit and warmly welcomed.

Sir David said for the Solomon Islands, climate change remains the single largest existential threat facing our Islands.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE