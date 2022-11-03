Police investigate serious wounding incident in Guadalcanal Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Tetere and Henderson Police are investigating an alleged wounding incident at Kolona Village close to the GPPOL III area.

The alleged incident occurred on the 31st October 2022 between two brothers. The suspect allegedly believed that his brother had used witchcraft in an incident related to his wife previously.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau says, “As a result of alleged sorcery, his small brother attacked his elder brother with a bush knife and completely chopped off his right hand.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “A relative who was there to assist to stop the fight was also attacked by the suspect. They were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and later referred to National Referral Hospital for further medical attention.”

Mangau says, “The suspect in relation to the wounding incident is also wounded and is currently under medical care. Police will deal with him when he recovers.”

“I appeal to both parties involved in this matter to refrain from taking the laws into your own hands. Allow police to deal with the matter,” says Commissioner Mangau.

Police appeal to those good citizens that were present during the time of the incident to assist with information. Tetere Police can be contacted on phone 34508 or call Henderson Police on phone 36201 or call the police free toll line on phone 999.

-RSIPF Press