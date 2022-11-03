Modernized BC Bid system hosting all government procurement

CANADA, November 3 - All types of procurement opportunities are now available on the modernized BC Bid system, making it easier to bid on contracts with the Province.

Ministries have begun posting invitation-to-tender (ITT) opportunities in the new BC Bid system. Any remaining ITT opportunities in the old BC Bid system will be processed. The old BC Bid will be shut down by the end of this year.

BC Bid is the single point of access for all procurement opportunities and is used by public-sector organizations, such as municipalities, school districts, health authorities, Crown corporations and the B.C. government to post contract opportunities for goods and services in a range of sectors.

In May 2022, the modernized BC Bid system was launched to better support the evolving needs of suppliers and buyers for government procurement. Users can now click, view and bid on procurement opportunities offered by hundreds of public-sector organizations that post opportunities on BC Bid each year.

The new system links with the federal government’s procurement portal, CanadaBuys, connecting B.C.-based opportunities to the global marketplace and delivering on the Province’s commitments to trade agreements.

The modernized BC Bid is part of a strategy to transform government procurement and make it easy for people to do business with the Province. The procurement strategy is in line with the StrongerBC initiative under B.C.’s Economic Recovery Plan to build back a strong economy focused on inclusive growth for all.

Quick Facts:

Since its launch in May 2022, more than 1,900 buyers and 2,900 suppliers have registered in the new BC Bid system.

The modernized BC Bid has had more than 4,000 contract opportunities, with more opportunities posted daily.

For new users, step-by-step guides are available to help them register and create accounts.

Instructional videos and recordings of information sessions are also available to help users familiarize themselves with the new system.

Learn More:

To access BC Bid and learn more about B.C. procurement resources, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/bc-procurement-resources

For information about how to register on the new BC Bid, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/bc-procurement-resources/bc-bid/get-started-with-the-new-bc-bid

To read more about B.C.’s Procurement Strategy, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/bc-procurement-resources/policy-and-strategies/strategies-and-initiatives/bc-procurement-strategy

For more about federal government procurement, visit: https://canadabuys.canada.ca/en