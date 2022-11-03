B.C. Air Access Program provides funding for vital services at air facilities

CANADA, November 3 - Regional air facilities that have vital services, such as wildfire suppression and medical evacuation (medevac) services, will get a boost through a new intake of the B.C. Air Access Program (BCAAP).

BCAAP is a cost-sharing program that provides funding to help communities, especially smaller ones, with important improvements to their aviation facilities. Airports, heliports and water aerodromes are invited to submit proposals for infrastructure upgrades through the BCAAP grant program.

Applications for the 2022-23 fiscal year will be accepted until Dec. 22, 2022.

Based on stakeholder feedback and consultations, this year’s application process has been streamlined, and assessment of applications will put a focus on funding for those most in need. Potential funding has been raised to 90% for projects at air facilities that serve remote or Indigenous communities or projects that are urgently needed to support medevac services.

Since its launch in 2015, the BCAAP has committed more than $47 million to 60 airports; $6.75 million in COVID-19 economic stimulus funding was provided to air facilities in 2020-21.

B.C. has more than 300 public airports, heliports and water aerodromes, which play a significant role in connecting communities, supporting the economy and keeping people safe. B.C.’s airports handle 20% of Canada’s airport traffic and nearly 25% of all takeoffs and landings.

Learn More:

More information about the BCAAP and the application process can be found here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/funding-engagement-permits/funding-grants/aviation-infrastructure-funding