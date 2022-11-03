Funding helps connect people to natural-resource sector careers

CANADA, November 3 - As many as 120 eligible people will receive training to prepare them for employment in wildfire and integrated natural resources fields in five regions around the province.

This new provincial Community and Employer Partnerships project focuses on training for youth, youth at risk, immigrants, Indigenous people, and people who face barriers to employment.

“We’re investing in natural-resource-sector training programs to help people access rewarding employment opportunities that can lead them toward a bright future,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “Participants who complete this training program will be able to build long-term careers from wildland firefighting to environmental monitoring.”

The Province is providing more than $4 million to Stillwater Consulting Ltd. to deliver two intakes of its Wildfire and Integrated Natural Resources program in Nanaimo, Langley, Cranbrook, Kamloops and Prince George.

Participants will receive 17 weeks of employability and occupational skills training, three weeks of on-the-job experience with local employers, and four weeks of followup support to help their job search.

“We’re committed to a strong, sustainable forestry sector that provides good, family-supporting jobs for now and generations to come,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests. “Investing in these programs is building inclusive employment opportunities in the natural-resource sector. This will provide the necessary skills and training for jobs to strengthen our forests, protect communities and increase climate preparedness.”

Andrew Mercier, Parliamentary Secretary for Skills Training, said: “With this program, more people will get the necessary skills and experience they need to fill the number of job openings in B.C.’s growing natural-resource sector. This program aligns with our Future Ready Plan, which is making it easier and more affordable for British Columbians to gain the skills, knowledge and workforce connections they require to be successful in a changing economy.”

The first intake of full-time, group-based classroom learning started on Oct. 24, 2022, for Cranbrook, Nanaimo and Prince George, and starts Monday, Nov. 7 for Kamloops and Langley. Second intakes start in March 2023 for Cranbrook, Nanaimo, Prince George, Kamloops and Langley. Anyone interested in finding out more about this or other CEP projects should contact their local WorkBC centre.

“I got the job! All I can say is thank you for teaching me everything I needed to know to get this job, and that it was a fantastic experience being a part of (this) class,” said Cullan, a graduate of Stillwater Consulting's Wildland Firefighting and Silviculture Training program in 2021.

This announcement is part of StrongerBC’s Future Ready Plan. Future Ready is making education and training more accessible, affordable and relevant to help businesses grow and prepare British Columbians for the jobs of tomorrow.

Quick Facts:

Funding for this project is provided through the Project-Based Labour Market Training stream of WorkBC’s Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP).

CEP investments are targeted at projects that support an inclusive economic recovery.

CEP projects support B.C. job seekers’ training and work experience and help businesses and communities address labour-market challenges.

Through CEP, the Province invests $15 million annually in communities throughout B.C.

Learn More:

Learn how CEPs are helping local communities here: www.workbc.ca/Employment-Services/Community-and-Employer-Partnerships.aspx

Learn about how WorkBC can help find British Columbians jobs that are right for them: www.workbc.ca/rightforyou

Find your local WorkBC centre: https://www.workbc.ca/Employment-Services/WorkBC-Centres/WorkBC-Centres-Listing.aspx

Learn more about Stillwater Consulting's Wildfire & Integrated Natural Resources program here: https://www.stillwaterconsultingltd.com/winr