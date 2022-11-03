New COVID-19 testing clinic schedule starts November 7, Slemon Park to re-open November 9

CANADA, November 3 - Health PEI testing sites will operate on new hours beginning Monday, November 7. The new schedule reflects a reduced demand for testing due to the availability of rapid antigen tests across the province.

The testing site at Slemon Park will re-open Wednesday, November 9. All testing sites will be closed November 11 for Remembrance Day.

Here is the schedule for the week of November 7 to 12:



Slemon Park, 40 Aerospace Blvd:

Monday: closed

Tuesday: closed

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday: closed

Friday: closed (Remembrance Day)

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Charlottetown, 64 Park Street:

Monday to Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: closed (Remembrance Day)

Saturday, Sunday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

O’Leary, 14 MacKinnon Drive (O'Leary Health Centre):

Monday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Montague, 14 Rosedale Road:

Monday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hours beginning Monday, November 13:

Slemon Park, 40 Aerospace Blvd:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. 12 p.m.

Charlottetown, 64 Park Street:

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

O’Leary, 14 MacKinnon Drive (O'Leary Health Centre):

Tuesday, Thursday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Montague, 14 Rosedale Road:

Monday, Thursday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Book your COVID-19 test in any of Health PEI’s testing clinics through Skip the Waiting Room or by calling 1-844-975-3303 Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Once a positive COVID-19 test result is received (either from a home test or testing center), eligible Islanders are encouraged to speak to their health care provider (family physician or nurse practitioner) if you wish to be considered for the antiviral Paxlovid. Those without a primary health care provider or cannot reach them can call 811 to be screened and placed on the Paxlovid referral program.

Paxlovid is available for individuals age 50 and older regardless of vaccination status, or anyone age 18 and older who is immunocompromised or has underlying health conditions. Paxlovid is most effective in the early stages of illness and must be administered within five days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

Home COVID-19 antigen testing kits are currently available free of charge at all Access PEI sites, COVID-19 testing centers, and within the public school system. As we head into the fall where we typically see more respiratory illness within our communities, it would be a good idea for families to have home kits available to be able to test for COVID-19.

