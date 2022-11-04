EquipmentShare to expand in Columbia, investing nearly $100 million and creating 555 jobs

EquipmentShare, a company providing digital solutions for construction, announced today that it is expanding in Columbia. The company’s new location will serve as its corporate headquarters and represents an investment of nearly $100 million and the addition of 555 jobs.

“EquipmentShare’s new headquarters is a major development for Columbia and great news for our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This innovative company is creating jobs, investing in its community, and having a nationwide impact. We’re proud to see EquipmentShare expanding and look forward to its continued success here in Central Missouri.”

EquipmentShare helps contractors work smarter through solutions to optimize job sites, including web applications, tracking hardware, machinery rental, and more. Founded in Columbia less than ten years ago, EquipmentShare now has more than 3,600 employees. The company’s new headquarters will consist of a flagship office building, a research and development center, and additional space for offices and retail. EquipmentShare’s expansion will retain current employees while creating hundreds of new positions. Jobs added will pay salaries well above the county average.

“We look forward to continuing to expand our company here in Columbia, Missouri,” said Jabbok Schlacks, CEO and co-founder of EquipmentShare. “When you’re able to start something really special in your hometown, you want it to grow there. We started with five people and we’ve grown to more than 3,600. We appreciate the Midwest work ethic – that drive and grit you don’t see in a lot of places. We want to work with great people. The EquipmentShare campus is something everyone in this state can be proud of. Community matters. Investing in our people matters. We’re grateful our story will continue to grow with Columbia at its center.”

“With a strong workforce and competitive business advantages, our state has what companies need to thrive,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We’re grateful for EquipmentShare’s expansion, assistance from our partners, and the opportunities this project will create for Missourians.”

"We are thrilled that EquipmentShare, a company that started here in 2014, has made the decision to expand their headquarters,” said Stacey Button, President of Regional Economic Development, Inc. “This expansion further demonstrates that Columbia is a great place for businesses to invest, expand and grow.”

About EquipmentShare

Headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, EquipmentShare is a nationwide construction solutions provider dedicated to solving industry pain points through smart jobsite technology and equipment rental, retail and service centers. EquipmentShare’s cloud-connected platform, T3, is powered by telematics and machine hardware to give construction and industrial companies a real-time view into their jobsite and operations. Together with its team and customers, EquipmentShare is building the future of construction by helping contractors build with control.

To learn more about EquipmentShare, visit equipmentshare.com.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.

About Missouri One Start

Missouri One Start provides a tailored workforce strategy to address your unique business needs. At no cost to eligible businesses, the team at Missouri One Start will customize services ranging from pre-employment screening and recruitment to designing job-specific training both during and after the onboarding process. Missouri One Start's comprehensive workforce program ensures you have the right workforce, with the right skillset, at the right time.