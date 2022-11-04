Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (November 3 - 9, 2022)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY COUNTY SR-52 miscellaneous safety improvements from near Meadow Lane to Hummingbird Lane (LM 14 to LM 15) and from Hill Top Road to Harve Knight Road (LM 0.7 to LM 3.1): Contractor will be on site performing various operations. During this time, the contractor will utilize lane closures and flaggers intermittently to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Neal/CNW280]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) resurfacing from LM 13 (west of SR-24) to LM 16.3 (east of Village Way) including SR-24 east of Obed Street: The contractor continues resurfacing on SR-1 (US-70) from LM 13.0 (west of SR-24) to LM 16.3 (east of Village Way) including SR-24 (east of Obed Street). Paving operations will begin around 9 AM daily. Traffic will be reduced to one lane for the duration of this work. There will be construction signs and flagging operations directing traffic through the work zone. Drivers should anticipate delays through the project limits during this time and consider an alternate route, if possible.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNW201]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. There is scheduled to be utility crossing between South and North Tabor Loop on Monday 11/07/22. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with flagging operations and signs at each end. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Strong/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Clearing and grading activities are in progress along SR-28 and SR-68. The contractor has closed the right lane of SR-28 (US-127) Southbound from LM 10.6 to LM 10.2 for work along the shoulder and slope. Construction equipment and vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area.

[Cleary Construction, Inc./Strong/CNW231]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127S) repair of the bridges over the Little Obed River (LM 16): The left lane on SR-28 (US-127S) has been closed in both directions. Construction crews will be performing bridge deck replacement activities on and under the bridges. Construction vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: SR-28 (US-127S) LM 16.0 northbound horizontal clearance of 15 feet. SR-28 (US-127) LM 16.0 south bound horizontal clearance of 15 feet.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Strong/CNW237]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-298 (GENESIS RD.) Utility Work northbound from LM 2.44 to LM 9.2: Shoulder and single lane closures from Crabtree Road to Wild Azalea Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 11/23/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-876]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462) and Genesis Road (SR-298), as well as short term closures of City streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures. The right lane of southbound Genesis Road is closed from Interstate Drive to north of Woodlawn Road.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will be continuing work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Moore/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Twin K Construction/Moore/CNV012]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue grade work and paving operations on the new roadway alignment. Paving operations will be on-going at multiple locations through the project. The contractor is utilizing flagging operations throughout the project in multiple areas for grading operations. Motorists should use caution at the intersection of SR-56 and SR-288, SR-56 and Farrell Road, and SR-56 and Williams Road as these are all newer traffic patterns utilizing new alignment of SR-56. There is multiple traffic shifts and detours in place throughout the project to allow the contractor to complete work for the new alignment of SR-56. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should expect delays, watch for flaggers, and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-85 resurfacing from west of Old Grimsley Rd to SR-28 (US-127) and on SR-28 (US-127) from Little Rd to north of Lacy Rd: Contractor will be on site intermittently performing work incidental to the resurfacing. During this time, the contractor will utilize lane closures with flaggers to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Neal/CNW182]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-85 (YORK HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 16.61 to LM 18.21: Mobile lane closures along SR-85 between Charlie Hix Lane and Cowan Norton Lane. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 11/08/22 from 9 AM and 3 PM. [2022-625]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-293 repair of bridge over Branch (LM3.7): Contractor will be on site continuing bridge repair operations. During this time, the contractor will detour traffic around the work zone utilizing detour shown on plans. Motorists are encouraged to use caution follow detour signage.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Neal/CNW218]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 (HILHAM HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 4.52 to LM 3.2: Mobile lane closures along SR-85 between Old Standing Stone Road and Jerry Bilbrey Lane. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 11/30/22 from 9 AM and 2 PM. [2021-457]

OVERTON AND PICKETT COUNTY SR-52 resurfacing from near Dogwalk Rd (LM18.3) in Overton County to the Fentress County line (LM 2.3) in Pickett County: Contractor will be on site intermittently to complete work items incidental to the resurfacing work. Lanes will be closed intermittently utilizing flaggers to control the flow of traffic through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Neal/CNW186]

OVERTON AND PUTNAM COUNTY SR-164 resurfacing from west of Hassler Road (LM 3.2) to west of Roger Norrod Lane (LM 8.7) and on SR-24 (US-70) from near I-40 (LM 37) to the Cumberland County line (LM 40.3): The contractor will be working on punch list items throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for this work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNW215]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.25 to LM 5.57: Shoulder and single lane closures from Cane Creek Road to the intersection of Cookeville Boatdock Road and Burgess Falls Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 11/30/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-771]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities including installation of barrier rail. Utility relocations are in progress. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-164 (S. Chestnut St) at LM 0.3 and SR-84 (S. Holly St) at LM 9.7 railroad crossing improvements: The contractor has completed all paving operations. Contractor will be on site intermittently to complete remaining items of work. Temporary lane closures may be used to control traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and watch for equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Neal/CNV072]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) construction at the intersection of SR-56 (LM 11.6) in Baxter: The contractor will continue to be on site intermittently working on punch list items. During this work, temporary lane closures may be utilized, and flaggers will control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and to be prepared to stop.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Neal/CNV098]

WHITE COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) resurfacing from near Country Club Road (LM 13.1) to near Corolla Road (LM 16.2) and on SR-111 (US-70S) from the end of the underpass bridge (LM 7) to Fred Hill Road (LM 7.3): The contractor will be installing pavement markings throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel on the roadway.

DISTRICT 28

CANNON COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) from east of SR-145 (LM 6.1) to east of Cummings Hollow Road (LM 9.6): Flaggers may be present for the contractor to complete any remaining work. Motorists should use caution in the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW165]

CANNON COUNTY SR-53 resurfacing from north of Oak Ridge Drive (LM 9.0) to south of Holly Lane (LM 12.0): Flaggers may be present for the contractor to complete any remaining work. Motorists should use caution in the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW166]

CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: The contractor may be utilizing lane closures to complete pavement markings and any maintenance work. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for equipment and workers.

[American Pavements, Inc./Harris/CNV075]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-127 bridge construction over Bradley Creek (LM 4.7): Both lanes are open to traffic. Possible intermittent lane closure to complete punch list work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV303]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) repair of bridge over Blue Spring Creek (LM 21.0): Both lanes are open to traffic. Possible intermittent lane closure to complete punch list work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Hussein/CNV145]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (1ST AVE. N.W.) Utility Work northbound at LM 14.84: Shoulder and single lane closures from N Cedar Street to Fairground Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 11/03/22 through 11/10/22 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2022-681]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-279 resurfacing from SR-16 (US-41A) (LM0.0) to near SR-127 (LM 5.3): Possible intermittent lane closure to complete punch list work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Hussein/CNW125]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-433 (US-64) resurfacing from near SR-15 (US-64) to SR-50 (US-64) and on SR-50 (US-64) from SR-433 (US-64) to west of Rutledge Ford Rd: Construction work on this project continues this week, the contractor will have lane closures on US 64 to perform roadway repair work, the road will be reduced form 4 lanes (2 lanes in each direction) to 2 lanes (one lane in each direction). Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Hussein/CNW123]

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. Travel lanes at all sites have been shifted and are open to traffic. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, U.S 72, US-41) resurfacing from west of Spangler Road (LM 17.4) to east of Marion County Park Road (LM 20.7): During the daytime the contractor will be resurfacing and performing safety improvements on SR-2 in Marion County. The work will begin at LM 17.4 (near Spangler Rd) and go to LM 20.7 (near Marion County Park Rd). Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNW222]

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-HWY. 41) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 29.6 to LM 29.8: On 11/07/22 and 11/08/22, SR 2 will be reduced to one lane with traffic control in place from 8 AM to approximately 3 PM. Shoulder of the road is being rebuilt.

MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. Both work zones, at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9, have the travel lanes reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when traveling through each work zone.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Voiles/CNV307]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 resurfacing from near Ketner Mill Lane (LM 12.5) to near Bailey Lane (LM 16.6): During the daytime, the contractor will be resurfacing and performing safety improvements on SR-27 in Marion County. The work will begin at LM 12.5 (near Ketner Mill Lane) and go to LM 16.6 (near Bailey Lane). Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNW185]

MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 6.37 to LM 7.32: Mobile lane closures along SR-283 between Pickett Cemetery Road and Panorama Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 09/19/22 through 12/31/22 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. [2022-395]

VANBUREN COUNTY The repair of the bridge on Park Road over Fall Creek Falls Dam Overflow: The contractor will be repairing the Fall Creek Falls Dam overflow bridge. The travel lanes have been reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNW128]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) resurfacing near Robinson Rd (LM 9.3) to SR-55 (LM 10.6) and on SR-287 at-grade railroad crossing (LM 5.2): The contractor will be utilizing daily lane closures and flagging operations to complete resurfacing work on SR-1 and SR-287. Motorists should use caution and expect delays.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW189]

WARREN COUNTY SR-8 resurfacing from north of Wildwood Road (LM 4.3) to north of Lawrence Lane (LM 7.7): Flaggers may be present for the contractor to complete any remaining work. Motorists should use caution in the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Harris/CNW214]

WARREN AND VAN BUREN COUNTY SR-30 resurfacing from SR-1 (US-70S / LM0.0) in Warren County to near Laurel Creek Road (LM 4.3) in Van Buren County: Flaggers may be present for the contractor to complete any remaining work. Motorists should use caution in the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW192]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (US-11) resurfacing from Old Highway 11(LM 18.2) to near the Hiwassee River (LM 20.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have daily lane closures on SR-2 (US-11) to perform final pavement markings and to work on the punch list. These closures will be in place from 8 AM to 5:30 PM. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW158]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignments and a new bridge over Candies Creek. Paving operations will result in increased short term lane blockages during this reporting period. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNV130]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 NB on-ramp at William St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St Exit off I24 and closed the existing Exit to the Broad St that is off the US27 SB Exit. Traffic from US-27 SB that needs to get to Broad St. will have to use the Williams St. Exit. There will be Detour signs to direct traffic off the Williams St. Exit to Broad St. Also, with the new Exit there will be a new signal light at the intersection of the new Exit and Broad St. With the new traffic pattern, the motoring public needs to be aware of the changes. On Tuesday night of this reporting period from 9 PM-6 AM, the contractor will be closing the left lane on I24 East from MM177.6 to MM178.3. Also, while the contractor has this lane closure, they will be doing rolling roadblocks on I24 Eastbound from MM175 to MM178.3 so that the contractor can install the Overhead Signs on I24 for this project. On Wednesday night November 9th from 9 PM-6 AM, the contractor will temporary close the new I24 Eastbound I24 Exit 178A so that they can install the new Overhead signs that are close to Broad St. on the Exit. Also, on the same night the contractor plans to do a Rolling Roadblock on US-27SB from Exit 1C to the Lookout Mtn/Broad St. Exit so that they can install the Overhead Sign on the US-27 SB Ramp to I24 EB. If they are not able to finish this on Wednesday night, they plan to finish on Thursday night.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 TDOT Bridge Maintenance westbound at MM 184: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be performing routine concrete bridge rail repair on Monday, November 7th, on McBrien Road over I-24, beginning at 9 AM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place. Traffic on I-24 will not be affected.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period, the contractor will be having lane closures in both the Northbound and Southbound directions on I-75 from 9 PM-6 AM. During these lane closures, the contractor might have to temporary close some of the ramps so that they can work on the ramp.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Curtis/CNW046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 resurfacing from LM 3.5 to LM 3.7, including bridge expansion joint repair on the railroad overpass bridge (LM 3.6); SR-2 resurfacing on (US-11, US-64) from the NB interstate ramps (LM 20.6) to the Bradley County line (LM 24.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on SR-153, LM 3.6 to perform a resurfacing operation starting on 10/24/2022, between 7 PM and 6 AM. The traveling public is encouraged to be aware of safety personnel and construction vehicles entering and exiting the jobsite.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNW131]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 resurfacing from the Georgia state line (LM 0) to SR-2 (US-11, US-64, US-72, LM 2.2): During this reporting period, there will be lane closures during the day as the contractor will be starting to mill the roadway. There will be flaggers stopping traffic as this work is being done. The motoring public needs to expect possible long delays as this work is going on.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNW213]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (LEE HWY.) Utility Work eastbound at LM 21.8: Shoulder and single lane closures between Ooltewah Ringgold Road and Edgemon Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums/cones, and flaggers will be present, 11/03/22 from 9 am - 2 pm, with a rain date of 11/07/22. [2022-627]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) slide repair between LM 29 and LM 30: During this reporting period, TDOT Maintenance and contract forces will have traffic reduced to one lane in each direction on US-27 (SR-29) to continue work on a new retaining wall and slope stabilization. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone.

[GeoStabilization International, LLC /Maint - Chattanooga/MAINT]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-312 (BIRCHWOOD PK.) Utility Work southbound from LM 14 to LM 14.2: Shoulder and single lane closures between Elm brook Lane and HWY 58. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 11/03/22 through 11/08/22 from 8 am - 1 pm. [2022-680]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility work. The flagging operations will be performed on 11/03/22, 11/04/22, 11/07/22, 11/08/22, and 11/09/22 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. Traffic has been shifted onto the new alignment of SR-317 by the existing intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive and by Eastview Terrace. On 11/04/22, the tie-in of College Drive to SR-317 will be reopened and the temporary detour will be removed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (AMNICOLA HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 1.15 to LM 2.0: THP assisted one lane reduction in both directions with a brief all stop for aerial crossing along Amnicola Hwy between the railroad bridge and DuPont Parkway. Motorists should be prepared to stop and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. THP, trucks, and signage will be present, 10/30/22 from 7 AM to 9 AM, with a rain date of 11/06/22. [2021-841]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (AMNICOLA HWY.) Utility Work westbound at LM 1.42: Shoulder and single lane closures from the Railroad Bridge to Chattanooga State Campus Entrance. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 11/07/22 through 11/18/22 from 10 pm - 5:30 am. [2022-556]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) Utility Work both directions at LM 4.63: Mobile lane closures along Hixson Pike from SR-153 to Austin Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 10/27/22 through 11/18/22 from 10 PM to 6 AM. [2022-356]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has closed the right lane going up the Signal Mountain Road from LM 15 (about 1/2 Mi from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months during the duration of this project. Also, there will several intermittent lane closures daily on SR8(Signal Mountain Road) as the contractor is working on removing brush on this project for the next couple of weeks.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNW001]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations starting 10/20/2022 throughout the intersection connecting the S.I.A. route, Ferdinand Piech Way, & Volkswagen Dr. The new 4-way signalized intersection will continue to operatorial & traffic has been shifted to the new alignment. Traveling public should be cautious of the new traffic pattern and lane shifts in effect including a lowered speed limit. The traveling public should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff on and around the jobsite and the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 bridge repair over Chestuee Creek (LM 11.7): During this reporting period, the contractor will begin removing asphalt from the bridge over Chestuee Creek. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane controlled by flaggers daily from 8 AM to 5:30 PM. Beginning at 9 AM on 11/07/22, traffic on the bridge over Chestuee Creek on SR-163 at LM 11.74 will be reduced to a single lane controlled by a traffic signal. Maximum horizontal clearance will be limited to 11’. Wide load detour routes will be posted. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: Horizontal clearance maximum 11’.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Wagner/CNW282]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 resurfacing from near SR-2 (US-11 / LM 2.5) to west of County Road 750 (LM 8.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have daily lane closures from 7 AM to 7 PM to perform roadway striping and guardrail repair. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW112]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 12.93 to LM 12.1: Mobile shoulder closure along SR-2 between the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Dennis Street and the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Rocky Mount Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 08/15/22 through 04/12/23 from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm. [2022-019]

RHEA COUNTY SR-302 (OLD DIXIE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.01 to LM 2.5: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on SR-302 as crews transition work zones between SR-30 and Taylor Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 12/05/22 from 9 AM - 2:30 PM. [2022-643]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The crack sealing at various locations on various State Routes: Work on this project will continue. The contractor will have intermitted lane closure to perform crack sealing work at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Scodeller Construction, Inc./Hussein/CNW223]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNW127]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNV272]

REGION 2 The random on-call pavement marking and retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes: Contractor will be performing mobile operations to retrace pavement markings on various state routes in multiple counties. Motorists should expect temporary traffic stoppages and be alert of construction personnel when traveling through the work zone.

[Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./Moore/CNW059]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime the contractor will be setting up shoulder closures at various locations in Grundy, Franklin, Marion, Hamilton, and Bradley Counties to install new signs. A truck mounted attenuator will be on site during this work.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNV194]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Curtis/CNV302]

RESTRICTIONS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNW237: SR-28 (US-127S) LM 16.0 northbound horizontal clearance of 15 feet. SR-28 (US-127) LM 16.0 south bound horizontal clearance of 15 feet.

MCMINN COUNTY - CNW282: Horizontal clearance maximum 11’.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

