Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,567 in the last 365 days.

NFP to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on November 10, 2022

NFP to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on November 10, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, will post its third quarter 2022 earnings results the evening of November 9, 2022, to a password-protected website hosted by http://www.intralinks.com.

In addition, NFP will host a live conference call to discuss the third quarter results on November 10, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can request access to NFP's earnings results and the conference call by contacting NFP at ir@nfp.com.

About NFP
NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 7,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

CONTACT
Josh Wozman, Head of Communications, NFP
josh.wozman@nfp.com
415.318.6441

SOURCE NFP

You just read:

NFP to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on November 10, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.