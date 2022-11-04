NTT names Charlie Li as Senior Executive Vice President Managed Cloud and Infrastructure Services

NTT Ltd., a leading IT infrastructure and services company, has announced the appointment of Charlie Li as Senior Executive Vice President Managed Cloud and Infrastructure Services, effective 1 November 2022. As part of the executive leadership team, Li will support the continued growth and development of NTT’s Managed Services portfolio, and completion of the MCIS business transformation.

“Charlie brings a wealth of invaluable experience to our business in cloud strategy, enterprise infrastructure and applications, and thought leadership,” said Abhijit Dubey, Chief Executive Officer, NTT Ltd. “Charlie will work closely with the wider NTT Ltd. and NTT Data Inc. leadership teams, our business partners, and key stakeholders, to deliver on our strategic plans for FY 2022 and beyond.”

Li joins NTT Ltd. from Genpact, where he served as Global Head of Enterprise Applications. Prior to that, he spent fifteen years at Capgemini, where he held positions as Executive Vice President, Chief Cloud Officer and Head of Application and Cloud Technology Group. Li also led Capgemini group’s global partner ecosystem and alliances team, driving $1B+ strategic growth initiatives with AWS, MS, SAP, Salesforce, and Google.

Amongst his many achievements, Li is the author of Optimize Quality for Business Outcomes: A practical approach to software testing, the World Quality Report, the Digital CIO’s handbook, and multiple other publications.

“Cloud is much more than just a technology trend. It is a lasting market shift that combines infrastructure, applications, middleware, data, security, mobility, and business processes in a single stack that is easily consumed, where the technology nuances are encapsulated from its end users,” said Li. “NTT Ltd. has built amazing assets, innovations, and practices throughout the technology ecosystem, and is uniquely positioned to help clients around the world build new business models and drive incremental revenue streams. I am delighted to join a firm that marches to the voice of its customers and employees, and puts innovation, integrity, trust, and authenticity at the core of its values."

About NTT Ltd.

As part of NTT DATA, a USD 30 billion IT services provider, NTT Ltd. is a leading IT infrastructure and services company serving 65% of the Fortune Global 500 and more than 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We lay the foundation for organizations’ edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplify the complexity of their workloads across multicloud environments, and innovate at the edge of their IT environments where networks, cloud and applications converge. We offer tailored infrastructure and ensure consistent best practices in design and operations across all of our secure, scalable and customizable data centers. On the journey towards a software-defined future, we support organizations with our platform-delivered infrastructure services. We enable a connected future.

Visit us at services.global.ntt

Media Enquiries:

Hotwire for NTT Ltd.

Hannah Lock

hannah.lock@hotwireglobal.com

Media Contact

Pressat

Alison Lancaster

United Kingdom