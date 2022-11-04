California American Water Acquires Bellflower's Municipal Water System

Company welcomes new customers with industry-leading service

California American Water announced the company's acquisition of the City of Bellflower's municipal water system.

Approximately 1,800 homes and businesses who are customers of the Bellflower municipal water system will now be served by California American Water's Los Angeles County District. Today, the $17 million transfer of the system was completed in accordance with the California Public Utilities Commission's recent decision approving the sale. The Bellflower municipal water system is located approximately 20 miles from California American Water's Los Angeles County operations located in Rosemead.

"Our team is excited to serve the City of Bellflower's municipal water customers and expand our footprint in Los Angeles County," said Kevin Tilden, President of California American Water. "We have a long history of providing high-quality, reliable service to our customers and we look forward to playing a vital role in the lives of our new customers. We welcome the City's municipal customers and look forward to providing them with the same great level of service that our existing customers already enjoy."

The sale will bring many benefits to the City's former municipal water customers who will now be provided service by California American Water's dedicated professionals. Former Bellflower municipal customers will get immediate access to the company's online platform for service alerts, 24-hour emergency service through a customer service line (888-237-1333), paperless billing, multilingual service, and more. Customers will also be able to access their accounts through MyWater, the company's online customer service portal, where they can review their account, pay bills, and read important service announcements in multiple languages.

Bellflower's municipal water customers will receive welcome packets and customer information by mail, that will include new contact information, how to enroll in MyWater, payment options, as well as other customer service programs and benefits.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water AWK, provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 725,000 people. Information regarding California American Water's service areas can be found on the company's website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

